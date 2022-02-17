Manhattan Christian shot nearly 50 percent from the field en route to a dominant victory to begin the District 12C Tournament Thursday in Butte.
Ava Bellach poured in a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in leading the Eagles to a 71-19 quarterfinal victory in the Maroon Activities Center.
“Had a good game. Morning games like that can be interesting, but we came out ready to play,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Jumped to a big lead and then had a little lull just before half, and then we shut them out in the second half. Was happy with our defensive intensity and how we executed our offense.”
The Eagles (18-1) led 22-6 after the first quarter and 41-19 at halftime. Then they outscored the Panthers 30-0 in the second half.
Grace Aamot and Katelyn Van Kirk also reached double figures for Christian with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Van Kirk also secured a game-high seven rebounds.
Sheridan (4-15), which won a play-in game Wednesday against White Sulphur Springs, while try to keep its season alive Friday with a loser-out game at 9 a.m.
The Eagles, who were ranked No. 3 in Class C entering the postseason, advanced to the semifinals and will play Ennis at 3 p.m. Friday.
Manhattan Christian 71, Sheridan 19
Sheridan 6 13 0 0 - 19
Christian 22 19 19 11 - 71
SHERIDAN (4-15) - B Grow 1 0-0 2, K Gronning 0 3-3 3, E Layacona 0 1-1 1, F Larsen 0 1-4 1, K McCoy 0 0-0 0, J Fast Horse 2 0-1 4, L Smock 0 0-0 0, C Galiger 4 0-0 8. Totals: 7 5-9 19.