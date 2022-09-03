Volleyball

Manhattan Christian began conference play with a pair of wins. The Eagles were forced to rally for a five set victory against Ennis Thursday, and then swept White Sulphur Springs in their home debut Friday.

Led by Ava Bellach and Reese Nieuwenhuis, who combined for 22 kills, Christian rallied for a 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8 District 12C victory against Ennis. Bellach added a team-high 13 kills in a 25-19, 25-10, 26-24 victory against the Hornets.

