THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The West Yellowstone Police Department has requested a Missing and
Endangered Persons Advisory for Eli Hendrickson and Talon
Leavitt. Eli is a 10-year-old white male, 4 foot 10, 80 pounds,
blonde hair, and blue eyes. Talon is a 14-year-old white male, 5
foot 7, 110 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes. Jannike Grobler
Hendrickson is the non-custodial mother of Eli and Talon. Jannike
picked the boys up from their uncles and left with them. They
were in a white Ford truck with black wheels and an expired Idaho
temp tag of A 4 7 1 6 8 7 1 in the back window. The boys are in
the custody of their grandparents. Jannike is a known drug user
and there is concern for Elis and Talons safety and wellbeing.
If you have any information on the location of Eli Hendrickson or
Talon Leavitt, please call the West Yellowstone Police Department
at (406) 646-7600 or dial 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY,
DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to low 100s on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southerly 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong and erratic gusts from any showers or
thunderstorm are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
Manhattan Christian began conference play with a pair of wins. The Eagles were forced to rally for a five set victory against Ennis Thursday, and then swept White Sulphur Springs in their home debut Friday.
Led by Ava Bellach and Reese Nieuwenhuis, who combined for 22 kills, Christian rallied for a 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8 District 12C victory against Ennis. Bellach added a team-high 13 kills in a 25-19, 25-10, 26-24 victory against the Hornets.
“We had to fight hard for both games this week,” Eagles head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “Ennis and White Sulphur Springs were both tough opponents. We had strong contributions from several girls.”
Christian competed without All-State outside hitter Katelyn VanKirk, who was out of town for a college visit. Thus, VanDyk was forced to shuffle the rotation.
“Without Katelyn we had to adjust our lineup a bit and the girls dealt with that well,” she said. “Alexis (DeVries) played great for us in the back row.”
DeVries tallied 18 digs against Ennis and 11 against White Sulphur Springs. Miranda Wyatt had 3.5 blocks Thursday, while Jadyn VanDyken and Jacie Burley combined to dish out 63 assists in the contests.
Christian (2-0, 2-0 District 12C) returns to action Sept. 10 with a non-conference match at Choteau.
“We still have a lot to work on,” said VanDyk. “We need to clean up our service and hitting errors, but overall it was a good week.”
Manhattan Christian def. Ennis 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8.