Manhattan Christian’s boys and girls picked up where they left off a year ago by winning a pair of conference games to begin the season over the weekend.
Both teams went unbeaten in the regular season last year, and the boys have now won 27 consecutive regular season games and the girls 26.
The boys began the season Friday with an 86-21 District 12C rout of Lone Peak, and then blew out White Sulphur Springs 77-31 on Saturday.
“We are proud of how the guys started the season,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “No one cares who gets the shot, which makes for efficient offense.”
Christian jumped out to a 29-3 first quarter lead against Lone Peak and led by 41 at the break. Logan Leep led the way with a game-high 21 points after shooting 9 of 11 from the field.
Tebarek Hill and Ethan Venema each contributed 16 points, and Venema grabbed seven boards.
Saturday, Mason Venema led the team with a game and career high 24 points. He shot 83.3 percent (10 of 12)from the field, including a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.
“Mason is very committed to the game and has a great feel on the offensive end,” said Glaus. “We feel we have a number of guys that can score it, and tonight Mason got the looks.”
Seth Amunrud, Sam Carlson and Leep also reached double figures with 16, 10 and 12 points, respectively. Willem Kimm chipped in with eight points and three boards.
“We have plenty of work to do, especially on the defensive end, but I love the attitude and effort of this group,” said Glaus.
Christian’s girls began the season with a 62-25 victory against Lone Peak and then routed the Hornets 67-36.
“It was a good first weekend for this team. We shook off some rust and some jitters and did some nice things,” girls coach Jeff Bellach said. “Our effort and energy is something we’ve talked about early on and I really think for the most part it was really good all weekend.”
Ava Bellach led the charge against Lone Peak, scoring a game and career high 29 points. The junior was 5 of 10 from behind the arc and finished with six rebounds and a pair of assists.
Katelyn Van Kirk contributed nine points and three steals.
Saturday, Van Kirk led the offense with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds after shooting 8 of 16 from the field. Bellach and Grace Aamot also reached double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
“Ava had a great night on Friday with five three’s. Grace’s defensive pressure was pretty relentless and we will rely on that a lot,” said coach Bellach. “Katelyn had 17 at White Sulphur Springs and they have some good size too, so that was great for her to be able to be confident and score versus opponents that match with her height.”
The Eagles will make their home debut Friday hosting Conrad as part of the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament. Then they’ll welcome Deer Lodge to the Memorial Event Center on Saturday.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21
Christian 29 26 22 9 - 86
Lone Peak 3 11 3 4 - 21
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (1-0) - Jackson Leep 3 0-1 6, Seth Amunrud 5 1-1 11, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 9 2-2 21, Tebarek Hill 6 2-2 16, Mason Venema 1 1-2 3, J. Oswell 1 0-0 2, Ethan Venema 7 2-2 16, Willem Kimm 4 1-1 9. Totals: 37 9-11 86.
LONE PEAK (0-1) - Gus Hammon 1 0-0 3, John Chadwell 1 0-0 2, Colter Marino 2 0-0 5, Michael Romney 4 0-0 9, Ben Saad 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-0 21.
3-point goals: MC 3 (Hill 2, L. Leep 1), LP 3 (Hammond 1, Marino 1, Saad 1).
Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 31
Christian 24 27 15 11 - 77
White Sulphur 8 9 6 8 - 31
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 6 2-4 16, Sam Carlson 2 6-6 10, Logan Leep 5 1-3 12, Tebarek Hill 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 10 1-2 24, J. Oswell 2 0-0 5, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 10-16 77.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (0-1) - J. Shroyer 0 0-0 0, S. Davis 1 1-2 3, J. Faw 0 0-0 0, B. Novark 1 0-0 2, S. Davis 6 3-6 15, D. Lester 0 0-0 0, T. Hanson 3 3-7 9. Totals: 12 7-18 31.
3-point goals: MC 7 (M. Venema 3, Amrunrud 2, L. Leep 1, Oswell 1), WSS 0.
Girls
Manhattan Christian 62, Lone Peak 25
Christian 6 25 24 7 - 62
Lone Peak 0 5 19 1 - 25
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (1-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Alexis DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jadyn VanDyken 2 0-0 5, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Isabell Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 4 1-1 9, Ava Bellach 10 4-8 29, Grace Aamot 2 2-2 6, Natalie Walhof 1 3-8 5, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 10-21 62.
LONE PEAK (0-1) - A. Malinowski 0 1-2 1, C. Wilson 3 0-0 7, J. Bough 1 1-4 3, A. McGuire 1 0-2 3, V. Grabow 1 0-0 2, K. King 1 0-0 3, M. Cone 2 2-6 6. Totals: 9 3-13 25.
3-point goals: MC 6 (Bellach 5, VanDyken 1), LP 3 (Wilson 1, McGuire 1, King 1).
Manhattan Christian 67, White Sulphur Springs 36
Christian 19 18 17 13 - 67
White Sulphur 7 4 12 13 - 36
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Isabell Triemstra 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Van Kirk 8 1-2 17, Ava Bellach 5 2-2 14, Grace Aamot 4 3-3 11, Natalie Walhof 3 0-0 7, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1 4-6 6. Totals: 26 10-13 67.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (0-1) - R. Kawata 1 0-1 2, B. Thorp 1 0-0 2, J. Rasamus 0 0-0 0, K. Manger 4 3-8 11, B. Studer 0 0-0 0, V. Massee 0 0-0 0, K. Hereim 2 0-0 5, N. Fisher 6 4-9 16. Totals: 14 7-18 -36.
3-point goals: MC 3 (Bellach 2, Walhof 1), WSS 1 (Hereim).