Following Day 2 of the State C meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls, Manhattan Christian head coach Laura Arthun couldn’t have been more excited.
Not only did the boys girls earn runner up finishes in the team standings, but two school records were set as well as a slew of personal bests.
“This has just been a great year,” Arthun said. “We had a lot more depth on the boys’ side than we’ve had in the past and a lot of these kids are all young. So it’s pretty encouraging moving forward into the future thinking about that this is a young team and we really aren’t losing many team members at all.”
The boys earned just the fourth state trophy in program history and the first since the 2015 team also placed second. Christian finished with 62.5 points, while Seeley-Swan won the championship with 84.
The girls were as equally impressive led by the effort of Jadyn VanDyken. The junior individually accounted for 38 team points after winning three events and taking second in another.
The Eagles finished with 65.5 points, while Plentywood won the title with 74. It was Christian’s best finish at state since winning the championship in 2018.
For the boys, Seth Amunrud broke his own school record in the triple jump with a leap of 44-feet to place second. The junior also helped the 4x400 relay, which included Austin Kriebel, Nathan Adams and Shaphan Hubner, set a school record with a runner up time of 3:31.46.
“We’ve just had a really great relay team all year. They’ve really fought for that place and that spot in the relay,” said Arthun. “It’s kind of been back and forth on who was going to be on it for the last several meets, and then this is the team that kind of proved themselves and got to run it today. So going out there today and breaking a school record was pretty cool.”
Oren Arthun was a double winner for the boys, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4:34.96 and 10:03.59. The sophomore also placed second in the 800 to Hubner, who had a winning time of 2:01.76. Arthun crossed the finish line in 2:03.35.
“It was a really exciting race because at divisionals they kind of had a situation where they felt like they got cut off and blocked in. So they really set out to run a different race this weekend,” coach Arthun, who is Oren’s mother, explained. “Oren kind of made his move early and was kind of leading the race right away, kind of got around everybody, and then Shaphan kind of followed him. And then the last 300 meters Shaphan started pulling around and just took off.”
Amunrud added a fourth place finish in the long jump with personal best mark of 21-feet, 1.50-inches, while Adams was fifth in the pole vault with a personal best of 12-feet, 6-inches. The duo also placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 400.
VanDyken had a tremendous meet and also set a school record in the process. She won the 200 (25.65), 400 (57.49) and triple jump (37-00.50) while setting personal bests in both sprints and a new school record in the 200.
VanDyken also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay, which won in 51.56 seconds, and the 4x400, which placed second. A runner up finish in the 100 (12.73) rounded out an outstanding effort.
“Jadyn just had an incredible state track meet. She just absolutely killed it,” said coach Arthun. “That’s the kind of performance you just don’t see from anybody very often. It’s sometimes a once in a lifetime performance.”
Alexis DeVries ran a leg on both relays, including a come-from-behind anchor leg in the 4x400, placed third in pole vault with a personal best height of 9-feet, 6-inches, and was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.39).
“This was her second state track meet and she really came out and performed well. To have a PR in anything at the state track meet, it’s harder than it looks,” said coach Arthun. “Anytime you have a PR at the state track meet it’s pretty incredible. So I’m really happy with the way she performed.”
Coach Arthun also noted the effort of Tori Venema, who ran a leg on the relays in addition to earning a fifth place medal in the pole vault (8-06).
“Tori did such a great job this year. She just kept getting better and better in the pole vault and it was just like there was no stopping her toward the end of the year,” coach Arthun said. “Every track meet she was just getting better as we went along.”
Bella Triemstra also contributed to the team points by running the opening leg on both relays. She also set a personal best in the 300 hurdles (50.57).
— See complete meet results at athletic.net.