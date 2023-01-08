After having their 34-game win streak snapped by West Yellowstone heading into the holiday break, Manhattan Christian's boys bounced with a pair of weekend victories to begin the new year.
The Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday to beat Townsend 51-39 in a non-conference game, and then built a 22-point halftime lead Saturday en route to a 62-40 District 12C win against Shields Valley.
“We did some great things on the defensive end during both games, but can improve on being disciplined and executing our defense,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said.
Prior to losing to West Yellowstone, the Eagles had not lost a regular season game since 2020. It was also the team’s first loss to a conference opponent since 2016 — a span of 64 games.
But, Christian competed without a pair of starters, including All-State guard Seth Amunrud and Austin Kriebel. Amunrud led the team in scoring a year ago, but missed two games with a sprained ankle.
Amunrud returned Friday night and scored a game-high 23 points and then added a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, Saturday.
“It was great to get all of the guys back together,” said Glaus. “Seth, Austin, Isaiah (Hoist) and Tebarek (Hill) hadn’t played together yet this year, so we were excited to see that.”
Hill had missed the first four games of the season due to injury, while Kriebel suffered an injury in the team’s season-opening victory against Three Forks.
Hill had six points and six boards against Townsend, and then added nine points six rebounds against the Rebels. Kriebel scored seven points on Friday.
Mason Venema also had a solid weekend for the Eagles, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds against Townsend, and then adding 11 points and seven assists against Shields Valley.
Christian outrebounded the Rebels 46-27, forced 22 turnovers, and shot 41.3% from the field.
“On the offensive end we moved the ball well but looked out of rhythm at times,” said Glaus. “All the boys are excited to have a good week of practice. “
Eagles' girls remain unbeaten
For the third consecutive year Manhattan Christian's girls are off to an 8-0 start. The Eagles posted a pair of victories at home over the weekend in their return from Christmas break.
Led by three players in double figures Friday night, Christian routed Townsend for a second time this season 69-29 in a non-conference contest. Saturday, the Eagles built a 20-point halftime lead en route to beating Shields Valley 51-22 in a District 12C clash in the Memorial Event Center.
“It was a nice way to come back from the break,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We had some things we really wanted to focus on improving and I feel like we did improve on those things while also picking up a couple more wins. Really happy with the progress we are making, but still plenty to improve on.”
With the wins, Christian (8-0, 3-0 District 12C) has won 31 consecutive regular season home games dating back to 2020.
Friday, the Eagles led 20-8 after the first quarter and 38-19 at halftime. Then they outscored Townsend 31-10 in the second half.
Grace Aamot led Christian with 14 points and six rebounds, while Miranda Wyatt and Ava Bellach finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Eagles outrebounded Townsend 31-17 and forced 26 turnovers. Bella Triemstra grabbed eight rebounds to go along with nine points.
Saturday, Wyatt recorded a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, in leading the team to victory. Ava Bellach scored a game-high 13 points, while Aamot finished with nine.
Triemstra contributed eight points and eight rebounds, while Katelyn Van Kirk grabbed nine boards.
Shields Valley shot just 19.2% from the field (10 of 52) and committed 27 turnovers.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39
Townsend 10 6 14 9 - 39
Christian 9 7 15 20 - 51
TOWNSEND (4-3) - Ryedean Reed 3 0-2 8, Deegan Mattson 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ratch 3 0-0 7, Camden Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Jesus Garcia 8 0-0 16, Eric Eichinger 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 0-2 39.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-1) - Mason Venema 3 1-2 7, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 3 0-0 6, Rance Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Nathan Adams 1 1-5 3, Christian Triemstra 1 1-23, Austin Kriebel 3 0-0 7, Seth Amunrud 9 1-1 23, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Treyson VanderMolen 0 0-0 0, Nik Albro 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-10 51.
3-point goals: Tow 3 (Reed 2, Racht 1), MC 5 (Amunrud 4, Kriebel 1).
Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 40
Shields Valley 9 3 17 11 - 40
Christian 15 19 8 20 - 62
SHIELDS VALLEY (1-6) - Tanner Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Robbie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jace Page 0 0-0 0, Myles Fehlmann 0 0-0 0, Hunter Willis 4 0-0 10, Daniel Hogenson 4 0-0 9, Nate Hogenson 4 0-2 10, Ian Danielson 0 0-0 0, Kyle Jerke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-4 40.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-1) - Mason Venema 5 1-1 11, Jack Scott 1 1-2 3, Tebarek Hill 4 1-1 9, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 2 1-2 5, Christian Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Austin Kriebel 1 1-2 4, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 9 1-3 20, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Dominic Hoist 0 0-0 0, Nik Albro 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hokema 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 7-13 62.
3-point goals: SV 6 (Willis 2, N. Hogenson 2, Page 1, D. Hogenson 1), MC 3 (Kriebel 1, Amunrud 1, Hokema 1).
Girls
Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29
Townsend 8 11 2 8 - 29
Christian 20 18 14 17 - 69
TOWNSEND (1-6) - Kaitlyn Noyes 1 0-0 2, Ella Begger 3 0-0 8, Abigail Wickens 0 0-0 0, Holly Newman 0 0-0 0,Madeln Schritz 0 0-0 0, Kailey Knaub 0 0-0 0, Briannah Williams 5 0-0 13, Montana Hedstrom 0 0-0 0, Mishayla Lambott 0 0-0 0, Emmalin Ficher 1 0-0 3, Kadynce Clark 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 1-4 29.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-0) - Sam Veltkamp 4 0-1 8, Hailey Bradford 1 0-0 2, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 0-0 9, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 3-8 9, Ava Bellach 4 2-2 12, Grace Aamot 7 0-0 14, Miranda Wyatt 6 1-2 13, Karissa Van Kirk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 6-13 69.
3-point goals: Tow 6 (Williams 3, Begger 2, Ficher 1), MC 3 (Bellach 2, Triemstra 1).
Manhattan Christian 51, Shields Valley 22
Shields Valley 1 7 6 8 - 22
Christian 17 11 11 12 - 51
SHIELDS VALLEY (1-6) - Mackenzie DeFord 1 1-2 3, Nora Dominick 3 0-0 6, Shayne Taylor 2 0-0 5, Amanda Willis 0 0-0 0, Kassidie Rock 2 0-0 4, Andie Estes 0 0-0 0, Tyler DeFord 0 0-0 0, Asha Jerke 1 0-2 2, Mylee Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-4 22.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-0) - Sam Veltkamp 1 1-2 3, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 0-0 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 2 0-0 4, Ava Bellach 6 0-0 13, Grace Aamot 3 2-6 9, Miranda Wyatt 5 2-6 12, Karissa Van Kirk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-14 51.
3-point goals: SV 1 (Taylor), MC 2 (Bellach 1, Aamot 1).