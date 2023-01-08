Basketball Net

After having their 34-game win streak snapped by West Yellowstone heading into the holiday break, Manhattan Christian's boys bounced with a pair of weekend victories to begin the new year.

The Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday to beat Townsend 51-39 in a non-conference game, and then built a 22-point halftime lead Saturday en route to a 62-40 District 12C win against Shields Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you