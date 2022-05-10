Manhattan Christian, as well as Manhattan and Three Forks, wrapped up the regular season in strong fashion Saturday in Columbus.
Christian’s boys won the Al Walker Memorial “Stillwater” Meet with 75 points, while the girls were fourth with 42. Eagles head coach Laura Arthun noted the boys team set multiple personal and season bests.
Among those who shined was Seth Amunrud. The junior broke the school record en route to winning the triple jump with a leap of 43-feet, 11-inches. He also set a personal best time of 54.20 in winning the 400 and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, which placed second (46.41).
“Seth has been such a fine leader on our team this year. I really can’t say enough about him,” said Arthun. “He works hard, he pushes his teammates and he holds others accountable. It’s one of the many reasons he was chosen as a team captain. The sky’s the limit on his next three weeks of the season. I’m sure looking forward to seeing what he will do with it.”
Oren Arthun won the 1,600 (4:49.71) and ran a leg on the mile relay. He was joined by Rance Hamilton and Christian Triemstra on the relay.
Nathan Adams cleared 12-feet in the pole vault and placed third in the 400 with a time of 55.31 seconds.
Coach Arthun noted that Willem Kimm set a personal best in discus (128-08) en route to placing third, while Shaphan Hubner and Hamilton set personal bests in the 800 (4th, 2:07.11) and 300 hurdles (2nd, 44.790, respectively.
On the girls side, Alexis DeVries placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.16) and was fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.93) and pole vault (8-00). The junior also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay (4:36.16).
Jadyn VanDyken was second in the 100 (13.34) and set a season best in the 400 with a time of 1:01.51, while Dana Lerum was fourth in discus (101-05) and Tori Venema fifth in pole vault (7-00).
Three Forks’ girls, led by the effort of Jasmyn Murphy, placed third with 52 points, while Manhattan was 8th with 31.
“Girls finished third overall,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “Many PR’s even though the wind was very challenging.”
Murphy pre-qualified for state in the 400 after placing second with a personal best time of 1:01.01. The senior also placed second in long jump with a season best mark of 16-06.75.
Manhattan had three athletes earn third place finishes. Ella Miller recorded a personal best time of 17.38 seconds in the 100 hurdles, while Miah Fenno had a time of 2:40.98 in the 800 and Ryen Gipe a personal best of 6:05.13 in the 1,600-meter run.
For the boys, Manhattan placed third with 54.75 points, while Three Forks was 14th with 12.
Michael Swan won the 200 with a time of 23.64 and was fifth in the 100 (23.64). The senior also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:45.26) and was second in long jump (19-09).
Three Forks’ top placer was Bryon Fanning, who took second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:59.20.
Manhattan and Three Forks will compete in the District 5B Meet Friday in Belgrade. Christian will participate in the District 12C Meet Saturday in Bozeman.
— Note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.