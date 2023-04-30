Manhattan Christian’s boys won four events and had several athletes place in multiple events to claim the team title Saturday at the Mustang Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
The Eagles held off Belt, 103.4-101, to finish as the top team. Christian’s girls, led by the effort of Jadyn VanDyken, also had strong performance and placed third with 53 points. Glasgow won the team title with 87, while Conrad was second with 83.5.
The Eagles’ boys had three individual winners in Nathan Adams, Seth Amunrud and Shaphan Hubner. Adams cleared 12-feet, 6-inches in pole vault, while Amunrud had a top mark of 42.7.50 in triple jump and Hubner posted a winning time of 51.44 seconds in the 400.
Amunrud also helped the 4x400 relay take first in 3:30.81 and placed second in the 400 (52.66) and long jump (20-01). The relay also consisted of Oren Arthun, Adams and Hubner.
Arthun placed second in the 800 (2:03.59) and Isaiah Hoist was second in the 200 (23.62). Rance Hamilton contributed runner up finishes in the 110 hurdles (16.70) and 300 hurdles (41.89).
For the girls, VanDyken won three individual events and helped the mile relay post a winning time of 4:10.12. The relay also featured Ava Bellach, Aidyn Keffer and Bella Triemstra.
VanDyken set a personal best in long jump with a leap of 17-feet, 1-inch. The senior had a mark of 36-03 in triple jump and won the 200 with a time of 25.96 seconds.
Triemstra added a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 49.79 seconds and Alexis DeVries was fourth in pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches.
Blazina wins triple jump at Skor Dekam invite
Josie Blazina was the lone Belgrade athlete to win an event Saturday at the Skor Dekam Invitational in Helena. The junior set a personal best in the triple jump with a winning leap of 34-feet, 5.25-inches.
Led by Blazina, the girls placed sixth in the team standings among seven teams with 31 points. Belgrade’s boys were seventh with 33.5.
Grace Stewart had a runner up finish in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:20.41, while Taylor Simon was third in shot put with a mark of 35-feet, 9.50-inches.
For the boys, Beau Kastner had Belgrade’s top finish on the day after placing third in javelin with a throw of 149-feet, 1-inch. Aidan Brown and Wilson Schmidt each set personal bests en route to earning third place finishes in the 800 and 3,200-meter runs, respectively, with times of 2:02.71 and 10:01.88.
Kruse wins shot put at Harlo/Park City invite for Tigers
Case Kruse was the lone winner for Manhattan Saturday at the Harlo/Park City Invitational in Laurel. Kruse had a meet-best heave of 46-feet, 4-inches in shot put and placed third in discus with a mark of 120-feet, 9-inches.
Luke Halverson added a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (11:11.79), while the mile relay team was also third (3:46.81).
For the girls, Miah Fenno earned a runner up finish in the 800 (2:32.90), while Zoe Axtman was third (2:40.31). The 4x400 relay was third with a time of 4:30.25 and slew of Tigers earned fourth and fifth place finishes.
Manhattan’s boys placed third with 51 points, while the girls were fifth with 41.