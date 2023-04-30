Tracl & Field

Manhattan Christian’s boys won four events and had several athletes place in multiple events to claim the team title Saturday at the Mustang Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

The Eagles held off Belt, 103.4-101, to finish as the top team. Christian’s girls, led by the effort of Jadyn VanDyken, also had strong performance and placed third with 53 points. Glasgow won the team title with 87, while Conrad was second with 83.5.

