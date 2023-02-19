For the third time in as many years Manhattan Christian hoisted the district championship trophy Saturday in Butte. The Eagles outlasted Twin Bridges in a defensive battle and avenged one of its two regular season losses in the process.

Led by 14 points and eight rebounds from Bella Triemstra, Christian defeated the Falcons 36-33 in the Maroon Activities Center. With the three-peat, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed from 12C heading into next week’s Western C Divisional.

Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk (30) goes up for a shot Saturday against Twin Bridges in the District 12C championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you