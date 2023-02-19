...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian won its third straight district championship Saturday in Butte.
For the third time in as many years Manhattan Christian hoisted the district championship trophy Saturday in Butte. The Eagles outlasted Twin Bridges in a defensive battle and avenged one of its two regular season losses in the process.
Led by 14 points and eight rebounds from Bella Triemstra, Christian defeated the Falcons 36-33 in the Maroon Activities Center. With the three-peat, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed from 12C heading into next week’s Western C Divisional.
“It was a grind at times,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Our girls did a good job of settling into a tempo we needed and playing defense. We were solid on the defensive end for the most part.”
Twin Bridges (19-2), which won the league’s regular season title, shot just 15.4 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 18-11 at halftime. Things didn’t get much better in the second half, but the Eagles were unable to break the game open.
“Offensively I think we turned it over a little too much, but they were the right kind of turnovers against them,” said Bellach. “We didn’t allow them to get points off of those, so I think that was important.”
Christian (19-2) committed 20 turnovers, but Bellach credited his team for controlling the glass despite being outrebounded 46-37. Ava Bellach grabbed nine boards, while Katelyn Van Kirk had seven.
“We did a great job of rebounding for most of the night,” coach Bellach said. “Miranda (Wyatt), Kate, Ava and Bella, they were awesome on the boards. It was kind of a grind, not a lot of offensive success, but enough to get the win.”
Wyatt finished with eight points and Van Kirk had seven. Triemstra had two of the team’s three 3-pointers and was 4 of 4 from the line.
While Ava Bellach, the team’s leading scoring, was limited to just three points, she celebrated another district title along with the team’s only other senior, Grace Aamot.
“They were pumped to have the opportunity to try for it and to get it is a good feeling,” said coach Bellach. “For Grace and Ava, they’re third in a row and three out of four years and they got to play for it all four years too. It was exciting for all of them.”
While happy with winning the tournament championship, coach Bellach noted his team has yet to reach its full potential.
“We talk about all year trying to improve every day whether at practice or in the games, and I think the girls are doing that,” he said. “We’re still not playing to our peak, I think our best basketball is still in front of us. I hope it is and if it is I feel good about our chances.”
Manhattan Christian 36, Twin Bridges 33
Christian 12 6 10 8 - 36
Twin Bridges 8 3 13 9 - 33
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (19-2) – Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 4 4-4 14, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 1-3 7, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Grace Aamot 2 0-2 4, Miranda Wyatt 4 0-1 8. Totals: 14 5-10 36.