BOZEMAN — With how things started Friday night it appeared Manhattan Christian was well on its way to returning to the state championship match for a fourth consecutive season.

But, sometimes appearances can be deceiving.

Jacie Burley

Manhattan Christian junior Jacie Burley passes the ball Friday during the State C semifinal match against Bridger in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Ava Bellach

Manhattan Christian’s Ava Bellach hits the ball over the block of Bridger’s Nichole Roberts during Friday’s semifinal match at the state Class C tournament in Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you