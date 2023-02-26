BUTTE — Earlier in the day, after Lone Peak beat Ennis in the consolation game of the Western C Divisional, Manhattan Christian’s players knew they were headed to state regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s championship game.

That knowledge proved to be detrimental as the Eagles came out flat and never found a rhythm in the tournament finale. They scored the first four points of the game, but Twin Bridges controlled the next 31 minutes en route to a 56-32 victory.

Grace Aamot

Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, right, dribbles past Twin Bridges’ Ayla Janzen Saturday in the Western C Divisional championship game.
Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk gets off a shot over Twin Bridges’ Kyle Pancost Saturday in the Western C Divisional championship game.

