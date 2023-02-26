BUTTE — Earlier in the day, after Lone Peak beat Ennis in the consolation game of the Western C Divisional, Manhattan Christian’s players knew they were headed to state regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s championship game.
That knowledge proved to be detrimental as the Eagles came out flat and never found a rhythm in the tournament finale. They scored the first four points of the game, but Twin Bridges controlled the next 31 minutes en route to a 56-32 victory.
It’s the second consecutive divisional championship for the Falcons, who also beat Manhattan Christian for the title a year ago. The Eagles have not won a divisional crown since 2001 when girls basketball was held in the fall.
“Credit to them, they came ready to play and were hungry,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “I think we were obviously excited about the opportunity to go to state, and with already knowing that maybe we just didn’t have the focus we needed.”
After Ava Bellach banked in a 3 to tie the game at 7-all with 3:24 left in the first quarter, Twin Bridges took over. The Falcons scored 12 straight points over the next six minutes to create a double-digit lead.
Kyle Pancost finished with a double-double, 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Allie Dale poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Twin Bridges.
“It was disappointing tonight that we didn’t come out with more fire and more passion and hungry. But like I said, credit to them, they did,” said coach Bellach. “They wanted to get to state again, they’ve had their eyes set on that all year. We played them in the regular season, and we were able to knock them off last week. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see them again.”
The Falcons (22-2) won the regular season contest and then Christian avenged that loss in the district championship game. But Eagles never really got things going in the Maroon Activities Center and committed 20 turnovers that Twin Bridges converted into 27 points.
Christian did make a brief run midway through the third quarter to trim the deficit to 11 following an 8-0 run capped by a bucket from Grace Aamot. But the Falcons closed out the frame with seven straight points and then Pancost scored to begin the fourth to stretch the lead to 20.
Katelyn Van Kirk was the lone Eagle in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Miranda Wyatt finished with seven points and eight boards.
“Disappointed that we didn’t come out with more passion and more hunger,” said coach Bellach. “But at the same time I’m not going dwell on it and not going to let the girls feel sorry for themselves because nobody’s going to feel sorry for us”
Christian (21-3) advances to state for a fourth consecutive season and the team’s two seniors — Ava Bellach and Aamot — have won 89 games during that span. That kind of success has led to a lot of animosity from other programs and fan bases, coach Bellach said, thus the Eagles are taking an “us against the world” approach into state.
“Nobody’s going to feel bad for us. It’s kind of us against everybody out there with the all the schools trying to beat us, which is fine. It’s kind of what success brings,” he said. “This will be the fourth year at state, boys it’s nine now, so it’s a welcome target I guess. Like I said, nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We’ve had a great season with these girls.”
Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 32
Twin Bridges 12 18 13 13 - 56
Christian 7 8 10 7 - 32
TWIN BRIDGES (22-2) – Elianna Mack 2 0-0 5, Ruby Waller 1 0-0 3, Kinsey Johnson 0 0-0 0, Callie Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Emma Konen 3 0-0 7, Ayla Janzen 1 3-5 5, Gabby Grubby 1 0-0 2, Allie Dale 7 6-7 21, Kristen Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kara Dale 0 1-4 1, Brooke Anderson 0 0-0 0, Kyle Pancost 4 2-4 10. Totals: 20 12-20 56.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-3) – Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Hadley Bradford 0 0-0 0, Brook Leep 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 2 0-1 4, Katelyn Van Kirk 5 0-0 10, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Grace Aamot 3 0-0 6, Miranda Wyatt 3 1-3 7, Karissa Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Eliza Kimm 0 0-0 0, Addie Venema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-4 32.
3-point goals: TB 4 (Meek 1, Waller 1, Konen 1, A. Dale 1), MC 1 (Bellach).