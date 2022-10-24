Nate TeSlaa isn’t comfortable with using the word dynasty to describe Manhattan Christian’s accomplishments over the past half decade. But he did concede that the cross county program is “OK” Saturday.
For the third consecutive year the Eagles swept the Class C titles at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula. The boys not only boasted the individual champion in junior Oren Arthun, but won a seventh consecutive crown in a record-breaking effort.
“We don’t really look at that stuff,” TeSlaa siad. “We talk about the streak a little bit, but not about what it means for everybody like the school and everything. It’s a fun accomplishment and they’re just great kids, and it’s fun to keep the winning tradition alive.”
Christian’s boys broke their own classification record by finishing with a perfect score of 6. Arthun won his second consecutive individual championship with time of 16:52.8, while sophomore Shaphan Hubner (17:17.0) and senior Nathan Adams (17:22.7) were second and third, respectively.
The Eagles had set the previous scoring record of 8 points a year ago and have now boasted the individual champion in four of the past five years. Riley Schott won the title in 2018 and Ben Morrison in 2019.
“We’ve kind of talked about it the last couple of years, thought it would be kind of cool (to post a perfect score),” said TeSlaa. “People can always break your record, but if you go one-two-three, then nobody can ever take that away from you. So it was something to think about, it was fun. That was the idea and just to have something to shoot for.”
West Yellowstone was second with 23 points, while Plenty-Coups won a third place tie-breaker against Belt-Centerville to take third with 64 points.
Arthun, who was in the fifth grade when Manhattan Christian began its string of championships, admitted there was a little pressure to repeat. But the junior said he found ways to relieve the stress.
“I guess in a sense you could say I was under pressure. Looking at it, I’m the defending champ,” Arthun said. “But I tried to remind myself it doesn’t really matter, you just got to go in there and run your race and I think once I started to think of it like that the pressure was off.”
The Class C boys’ race was the last of the day, and course conditions had deteriorated following seven other races and light rain.
“You could see where the path had been run constantly and I actually slipped and we have half inches for spikes,” said Arthun.
Still, Arthun stuck with his race plan and won by 25 seconds. It required some extra determination due to the conditions at the University of Montana Golf Course.
“I was getting so much mud on the back of my legs, it was so funny,” Arthun said. “But I just kept at it (thinking) now this is the last race, let’s get through this and give it everything I have.”
All seven of Manhattan Christian’s runners placed in the top 25 with senior Seth Amunrud, a first-year runner, placing fifth in 17:44.4. Sophomore Cavan Visser was 11th (18:03.9), while sophomore Carter VanDyken (18:34.4) and senior Austin Kriebel (18:46.2) were 23rd and 24th, respectively.
Plentywood’s Annie Kaul edged Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken in a sprint to the finish line to win the girls’ championship by just under a second, 19:10.4 to 19:11.1. It was the senior’s first state title following three consecutive runner-up finishes.
“They’re both sprinters, so it went right down to the end,” said TeSlaa. “It was so, so cool.”
While she was forced to settle for second, VanDyken has no regrets.
“I think it was a good way to get second honestly, and she earned it,” VanDyken, a senior, said. “She got runner-up finishes for the last three years and it was her birthday today, so it was good for her. I’m happy for her.”
The Eagles had three runners finish in the top 25 en route to winning the team title, and it came down to the No. 3 runner to seal the victory. Senior Ava Bellach posted a time of 23:10.3 to place 21st as Manhattan Christian finished with a score of 37.
Culbertson was second with 50 points, while Scobey was third with 55.
“We were counting points before our race and Scobey was supposed to beat us by like nine points,” VanDyken explained. “So we were kind of like telling Ava and Tori (Venema) that they got to stick with these girls in order to get their place up there and push the Scobey girls back. The Scobey girls ended up getting third, so it worked out.”
Venema, a senior, earned All-State honors by placing in top 15 after finishing with a time of 22:01.9 for 14th.
“Tori’s been right there,” said TeSlaa. “Her and Ava had really been neck-and-neck the whole time (season).”
Despite entering the meet as the two-time defending champion, VanDyken noted the team embraced an underdog role.
“It was kind of how it felt,” she said. “But we came up with a plan of who we had to run with and how we wanted to place. So yeah, it worked out well.”
VanDyken’s plan was to stick with Kaul throughout. And although Kaul created a bit of a gap in the final mile, VanDyken closed it with about 800 meters to go and then caught up with about 400 meters remaining.
“That’s when we started sprinting,” VanDyken said. “And we were back and forth for the last 200 meters I’d say, and yeah, she got me by a little less than a second at the end.”
VanDyken placed fourth at state last year as a first time runner — she’s a standout sprinter on the track team — and was pleased with her final high school race.
“I’m pretty happy about,” she said. “I kind of just do cross country for the endurance for sprints, so it was good to finish like that. I’m happy.”
The Eagles were rounded out by sophomore Olivia Leep (55th, 25:53.4), and seniors Abigail Leep (96th, 30:38.9) and Kaitlyn Scott (114th, 33:44.4).
See complete meet results here: https://competitivetiming.com/mhsa-state-meet-results/#unique-id-2022.