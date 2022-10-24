Nate TeSlaa isn’t comfortable with using the word dynasty to describe Manhattan Christian’s accomplishments over the past half decade. But he did concede that the cross county program is “OK” Saturday.

For the third consecutive year the Eagles swept the Class C titles at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula. The boys not only boasted the individual champion in junior Oren Arthun, but won a seventh consecutive crown in a record-breaking effort.

Shaphan Hubner

Shaphan Hubner of Manhattan Christian takes second in the boys C State cross country Saturday in Missoula.
Jadyn VanDyken

Annie Kaul, right, of Plentywood was first and Jadyn Vandyken, left, of Manhattan Christian was second at the State C girls cross country meet Saturday in Missoula.

Tags

Recommended for you