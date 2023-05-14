BOZEMAN — Jaydn VanDyken isn’t quite back to full strength, but the Manhattan Christian senior had more than enough energy to win five individual events Saturday at the District 12C Meet.
Less than two weeks removed from a phenomenal effort at the Top 10 Meet in Laurel, in which she won four individual events and helped a relay team take first in a three-hour span, VanDyken is still feeling the lingering effects from that effort. She saw limited action at another meet four days later, winning two individual events, and then took a much-needed break leading up the district meet at Gallatin High School.
“My legs just weren’t really quite recovered yet after that. So, I took that meet (Al Walker Invitational) pretty easy and now this,” said VanDyken. “It felt kind of weird taking a whole week off just because we haven’t done that all year yet, but it was nice to have a week off. We got some good workouts in too, so my legs are still a little bit sore today, but I think practice will be fairly easy these next two weeks, so I’ll get back to good by state and divisionals.”
Even when VanDyken isn’t 100% she’s still an elite athlete. She won the 100, 200, 400, long jump and triple jump to lead the Eagles to the 12C crown with 155 points. Twin Bridges was second with 114.
Christian’s boys tallied even more points, breezing to the team championship with 194. Harrison was second with 59, while Ennis rounded out the top three with 51.
VanDyken set a personal best in her first event of the day, leaping 17-feet, 2.50-inches in the long jump. Then she sprinted through a light rain and wind to win the 100 in 12.96 seconds and followed that up with wins in the 200 (26.30), 400 (59.44) and triple jump (35-00).
“For my 400 I wanted to run pretty fast, but I knew I wasn’t going to PR in anything really today,” VanDyken said. “I did end up PR-ing in long jump, which I knew I would get a pretty good mark just because that was my first event of the day, and the weather was nice at that time.”
While VanDyken holds school records in the 100, 200, 400 and triple jump, she’s still seven inches shy of the long jump record.
Speaking of records, Alexis DeVries tied the school record in pole vault after clearing 10-feet, 6-inches. The senior just missed on three attempts at 10-feet, 9-inches, but feels confident she can clear the bar even higher with divisional and state meets on the horizon.
“I think I just need to go up my pole and just drive. I was so close,” DeVries said. “I just hit it with the back of my leg on that third jump. But I think that I can probably get 11 (feet) by divisionals and state because each meet I just keep PR-ing.”
That wasn’t the case early in the season. DeVries had two meets in which she failed to get over 7-feet but has figured things out over the past two weeks with back-to-back personal bests.
“I was kind of in my head really bad at the beginning of the season,” she explained. “I just kind of remembered what the indoor coach, the MSU indoor coach kept telling me, and then I kept practicing that. I kept looking at the bar but now I look backwards (tilting her head back), so I think that tip really helped me go up to higher heights.”
DeVries also placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.77), fifth in the 100 (14.26) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.44).
Aidyn Keffer had a runner up finish in the 400 (PR 1:01.67), was third in the 200 (28.87) and fourth in the 400 (14.10). She sophomore also ran the anchor leg of the sprint relay.
Ava Bellach took second in the 800 (2:39.58), ran a leg on the second place 4x400 relay (4:25.59), and set a personal best in high jump (4-10).
Other top three finishes for the team included Tori Venema in the 800 (PR 2:44.39) and pole vault (9-06), Dana Lerum in discus (101-09), and Bella Triemstra in the 300 hurdles (49.11).
On the boys’ side, Shaphan Huber and Oren Arthun each won a pair of events to lead the Eagles to victory. Christian dominated the meet, winning 10 of the 17 events.
Hubner ran to victory in the 400 and 800-meter runs with times of 51.99 and 2:01.26, respectively. The sophomore also placed second in the 1,600 (5:10.20) and ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, which won with a time of 3:38.27.
Arthun won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4:58.03 and 10:30.35, respectively, and was second in the 800 (PR, 2:01.60). The junior also ran a leg on the mile relay, but noted things will only get more competitive moving forward.
“Districts today was really just to prepare yourself for the future because in divisionals and in state it’s going to be two days but I’m going to be going a lot harder than I did today,” Arthun said. “Because I’ll have competitive people against me and it’s going to be real hard but I’m real excited. It’s just competition, it’s what I love.”
The team’s other winners includes Nathan Adams in pole vault (PR, 13-03), Seth Amunrud in triple jump (42-6.75), Rance Hamilton in 110 hurdles (16.06), and Jack Scott in long jump (PR, 19-11).
The team had a slew of runner up finishes, including Isaiah Hoist in the 100 (11.81) and 200 (24.98), and finished 1-2-3-4 in the 400.
Carson Heidema was fourth in discus with a throw of 106-feet, 7-inches, while Dominc Hoist placed fifth in shot put (38-05). The top six in each event advanced to divisional.
“Our district is tough when it comes to the whole throwing side and Carson and Dom, and all those guys, have shown so much heart,” said Arthun. “They’re not worrying about a thing, just going out there competing and I love that.”
After finishing as the Class C runner up in the team standings a year ago, does this year’s team have the fire power to bring home gold this year?
“If God so desires it so, then I would think yeah, we do have a chance,” Arthun, who is the defending state champion in the mile and two-mile, said. “But the thing that I keep reminding myself is take everything a week at a time. I think we have that chance, but I just want to take everything by each week and give the effort that we have here and now.”
The girls also finished second at state last year. They too are hoping to claim the state title.
“Oren, he’s obsessed with athletics (Athletic.net),” said VanDyken. “He was counting points and he said we’re 12 points behind (defending state champion) Plentywood, so we’re right there. I think if we have a good state meet, we’ll be good.”
The Western B/C Divisional will be held May 19-20 in Missoula.
Editor’s note: See complete meet results on athletic.net.