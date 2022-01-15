CHURCHILL — There was plenty of excitement heading into Friday night’s showdown in the Memorial Event Center. But what was expected to be a back and forth classic quickly became a rout for the home team.
Manhattan Christian, No. 1 in Class C, scored the first 12 points of the contest en route to defeating Three Forks, No. 2 in Class B, 65-42 in front of a near capacity crowd.
While a rewarding victory for the Eagles (9-0), it was a disappointing night for Three Forks (8-1), which lost its first game after being held to a season low point total. The Wolves had been averaging 68.2 points per game.
“We were on our heels from the start and it never changed. Props to them though, they’re a dang good team,” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said. “We haven’t seen defense like that, so they had us on our heels.”
Willem Kimm and Logan Leep combined for 10 of Christian’s 12 points to start the game. The Wolves appeared to regroup after the slow start to get within 14-7 on a putback by Owen Long with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.
But Christian stretched it’s lead 14 by halftime and to as many as 29 in the second half. Three Forks shot just 14 of 45 from the field and never found a rhythm offensively.
“Guys came out locked in on defense and were disciplined with their assignments,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “They worked hard, they talked and stayed connected. That’s kind of what we worked on all week and they executed it.”
Christian dominated on the glass 32-14 and blocked five shots in the contest, which seemed to stun the Wolves. Ethan Venema and Willem Kimm, who are 6-5 and 6-7, respectively, combined for all five blocks.
“Part of the credit goes to the effort and the athleticism and length and we have. Those guys just making plays for us,” said Glaus. “But being disciplined and trying to take away the paint, they did a good job of that.”
Long led the Wolves with 14 points, but the senior was hounded by Christian’s Seth Amunrud throughout the contest. While Long finished 5 of 10 from the field, nothing came easy as he was forced to work hard for every point.
“Seth’s probably our best defender and I was proud of his effort,” said Glaus. “He didn’t come out very much either, so it was just more heart than anything else with the performance he put in on that end of the ball. He was locked in.”
Amunrud tallied a game-high 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. Kimm and Leep also reached double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Mikey O’Dell was the only other Three Forks player in double figures with 10 points. The senior also grabbed four rebounds.
Hauser hopes the loss will serve as a wake up call for his team, which he noted did not have a good week of practice leading up to the contest.
“They’re a dang good team. But the disappointing part of it is you want to give it a game. We wanted the crowd to be excited, we wanted the community to be excited, and I know we’re better than that and can compete with them,” he said. “Tonight just wasn’t our night. But I do think it’s an example of us not working hard and not wanting it as much as Christian. If we want to succeed this year we’re going to have to start really busting it in practice and doing the right things.”
Three Forks returns to action Saturday hosting East Helena.
Christian's conference game Saturday at Gardiner has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The Eagles are back in action hosting Manhattan Jan. 21.
Manhattan Christian 65, Three Forks 42
Three Forks 7 14 9 12 - 42
Christian 18 17 13 17 - 65
THREE FORKS (8-1) - Austin Allen 0 2-4 2, Jacob Buchingnani 2 0-0 5, Owen Long 5 4-7 14, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 2 0-3 4, Finn Tesoro 1 1-1 4, Collin Stone 1 0-1 3, Mikey O’Dell 3 4-6 10. Totals: 14 11-23 42.
MANHATTAN (9-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 7 3-3 20, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 6 1-2 14, Mason Venema 1 2-2 4, Josiah Oswell 1 0-0 3, Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Ethan Venema 2 2-2 6, Willem Kimm 7 1-1 15. Totals: 25 9-10 65.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Buchignani 1, Tesoro 1, Stone 1), MC 6 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep 1, Oswell 1, Kriebel 1).