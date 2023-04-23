BOZEMAN — Jadyn VanDyken continued her impressive start to the season Saturday by winning four individual events and running a leg on the winning sprint relay team.
Led by VanDyken’s effort, the Eagles soared to victory with 98 points at the Manhattan Christian Invitational at Gallatin High School. The girls won six events, including a victory by Alexis DeVries in pole vault.
The boys were equally impressive, easily winning the team title with 115.2 points. Belt was a distant second with 74.2.
“We had a really strong meet today,” Christian head coach Laura Arthun said.
Shaphan Hubner and Nathan Adams each won a pair of events and Christian was victorious in seven of the 17 events.
“Nathan Adams really stood out for us,” said Arthun. “He won the 400 in 51.88, which is a new PR for him. He also won the pole vault (12-00) and placed fifth in the high jump (5-10).”
Hubner won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs with times of 2:01.21 and 4:39.52, respectively, and auto qualified for state in the mile. Coach Arthun noted it was the sophomore’s first time ever running the 1,600 and he edged out teammate Oren Arthun (4:39.52), who is the defending Class C champion in the event, at the finish line.
“We were really excited to see how Shaphan would do in his first 1,600, and needless to say, it went pretty well,” said coach Arthun. “It's always great to see a competitive race between teammates and have that kind of opportunity going into the later part of the season.”
Oren Arthun began the day by winning the 3,200-meter run with a personal best time of 9:53.21.
Rance Hamilton and Seth Amunrud also posted wins on the day. Hamilton won the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.25 seconds and was third in the 100’s with a personal best time of 16.36. He also set a personal best in long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 8-inches.
Amunrud won the long jump with a mark of 20-feet, 6.50-inches and was third in the 400 (52.66).
VanDyken continued her dominance with victories in the 100 (12.72), 400 (59.71), long jump (PR, 16-11.75), and triple jump (35-03). The senior also teamed up with Aidyn Keffer, Hadley Bradford and DeVries to win the sprint relay with a time of 52.19.
Coach Arthun noted the effort of Keffer, who competed in her first-ever meet. The sophomore placed second in the 400 (1:03.24) and was sixth in the 100 (13.65).
“I'm really looking forward to seeing what Aidyn can do in the next couple of weeks,” coach Arthun said. “She is new to track and field and has a lot of natural talent that we are looking to develop. I think she will make a big impact on our team this season.”
DeVries won the pole vault (8-06) and had a runner up finish in the 100 hurdles (16.97), while Tori Venema was second in pole vault (8-06).
Coach Arthun also noted the effort Ava Bellach and Bella Triemstra in the 400 and Bradford in the 100 hurdles. Senior Dana Lerum also contributed to the team scoring after placing in the discus (4th), shot put (4th) and javelin (6th).
Manhattan and Three Forks also participated in the meet. Manhattan's girls were fifth (35 points) and boys 11th (16.2), while Three Forks' girls were third (62) and boys fifth (33).
Manhattan was competing in just its second meet of the season and head coach Adriana Norris noted the improvement.
“It was overall a better meet for us than last week and we had several kids get PRs in their events,” she said. “Case Kruse auto qualified for state in the shot put.”
Cruse set a personal best with a mark of 47-feet, 2.50-inches to place second. Cole Pipal added a fourth-place finish in the 400 with a personal best time of 53.63 seconds.
On the girls’ side, the 4x400 relay held off Three Forks to post a winning time of 4:31.21. Avery Eckert, Zoe Axtman, Ryen Gipe and Miah Fenno each ran a leg.
Ella Miller had the Tigers’ top individual finish, placing third in the 100 hurdles with a time 17.14 seconds.
Kylie Rowan won a pair of events for Three Forks. The sophomore set personal bests in both shot put (35-08) and discus (97-7.5), while Brielle Davis was second in javelin (111-08).
Bella Jones added a season best in the 800 with at time of 2:34.46 to place third. Jones also ran a leg on the mile relay (4:37.31), which included Devynn Judd, Zandra Potts and Alyssa Golding.
For the boys, Garrett Golding, Beau Johnston and Dylan Anderson set personal bests in the 800 (2:05.39), 1,600 (4:42.14) and javelin. Anderson, a sophomore, placed second with a throw of 146-feet.
“Big for him (Anderson),” said Three Forks head coach Casey McWethy.
Editor’s note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.