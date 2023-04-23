Alexis DeVries

Ennis’ Marlyssa Ledgerwood, from left, Manhattan Christian’s Alexis DeVries and Manhattan’s Ella Miller compete in the 100 hurdles Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.

 Dan Chesnet

BOZEMAN — Jadyn VanDyken continued her impressive start to the season Saturday by winning four individual events and running a leg on the winning sprint relay team.

Led by VanDyken’s effort, the Eagles soared to victory with 98 points at the Manhattan Christian Invitational at Gallatin High School. The girls won six events, including a victory by Alexis DeVries in pole vault.

Oren Arthun

Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun, right, leads Jefferson’s Luke Mest in the 3,200-meter run Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
Clayton Cruse

Manhattan’s Clayton Cruse unleashes the javelin Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.
Girls 100

Three Forks’ Kylee Reichman, left, and Zandra Potts sprint down the track while competing in the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Manhattan Christian Invitational.

Tags

