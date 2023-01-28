In a matchup of top 10 teams in Class C, Twin Bridges grinded out a league victory against Manhattan Christian Friday night in the Memorial Event Center.
The Falcons led nearly the entire contest and limited Christian to a season low point total in a 41-31 District 12C victory. While the loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Eagles, head coach Jeff Bellach was happy with his team’s defensive intensity.
“It was a great effort. Defensively I thought we did a great job most of the night,” he said. “Offensively we struggled a bit. We had too many turnovers against their press. They weren’t necessarily turnovers that gave them buckets, but we didn’t attack it like we needed to at times.”
The Eagles (13-2, 6-2 District 12C) shot just 28.3% from the field and committed 23 turnovers, which contributed to an eight-point deficit after the first quarter, 15-7. They trimmed it to three, 22-19, by halftime.
No. 7 Christian tied the game with 1 second remaining in the third quarter following a traditional three-point play by Grace Aamot. Then the Eagles took a 27-24 lead early in the fourth on a free throw by Ava Bellach and then a bucket from Miranda Wyatt.
But the Falcons’ Ruby Waller drilled a 3 at the other end to tie it at 27. An Ava Bellach bucket made it 29-all with 5:18 remaining, but Twin Bridges closed out the game on a 12-2 run.
Christian never found its footing offensively and finished 0 of 21 from behind the arc. Aamot was the only Eagle to reach double figures with 11 points and four rebounds.
“Offensively, we just had trouble finding a rhythm and we took way too many threes,” said coach Bellach. “We got to get the ball in the paint more.”
No. 5 Twin Bridges (14-1, 10-0 District 12C), which remained firmly perched atop the league standings, was led by Allie Dale and Emma Konen. The duo combined for 23 points, and Konen created five steals.
“The good thing is hopefully we’ll get another shot at them at districts or at least somewhere down the road,” said coach Bellach. “Obviously, lots of work to do, but it was a great effort. I was proud of the girls for that, and great defensive execution. We just got to be better on the offensive end and turnovers.”
The previous night, Christian overcame a hot shooting Lone Peak squad to post a 50-42 league victory. The Bighorns led 36-29 at halftime after drilling eight first half 3-pointers.
“It was quite a first half. We didn’t get out and guard them like we talked about,” said coach Bellach. “They hit 8 of 12 from three in the first half, which is incredible, and we made a few adjustments at halftime and talked about a few things and the girls did a great job of going out and executing defensively.”
In the second half, the Eagles outscored Lone Peak 21-6 and only allowed one field goal and three free throws. Ava Bellach and Aamot each tallied 13 points to lead comeback.
“To overcome that and to hold them to six points in the second half, I was really proud of them,” said coach Bellach.
Maddie Cone and Jessie Bough led the Bighorns with 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Bough was among five players who drilled a 3-pointer.
Christian returns to action Friday with a league game at Sheridan.
Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42
Christian 14 15 7 14 - 50
Lone Peak 16 20 3 3 - 42
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-1) - Sam Veltkamp 2 2-2 6, Aubrey Hofman 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 3 1-2 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 0-0 6, Ava Bellach 4 3-3 13, Grace Aamot 4 5-10 13, Miranda Wyatt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 11-17 50.
LONE PEAK (5-4) - Jessie Bough 3 2-3 10, Astrid McGuire 3 1-7 9, Josie Wilcynski 0 0-0 0, Vera Grabow 2 0-0 6, Kate King 2 0-0 6, Maddie Cone 4 2-4 11. Totals: 14 5-14 42.
3-point goals: 3 (Bellach 2, Triemstra 1), LP 9 (Bough 2, McGuire 2, Grabow 2, King 2, Cone 1).
Twin Bridges 41, Manhattan Christian 31
Twin Bridges 15 7 2 17 - 41
Christian 7 12 5 7 - 31
TWIN BRIDGES (14-1) - Elianna Mack 0 0-0 0, Ruby Waller 1 0-0 3, Callie Kaiser 1 0-3 2, Emma Konen 4 2-6 11, Ayla Janzen 2 3-6 9, Allie Dale 3 6-8 12, Kara Dale 1 0-0 2, Kyle Pancost 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-23 41.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-2) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 3 0-0 6, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 1-2 1, Ava Bellach 2 3-4 7, Grace Aamot 5 1-2 11, Miranda Wyatt 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 5-10 31.
3-point goals: TB 4 (Janzen 2, Waller 1, Konen 1), MC 0.