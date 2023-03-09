Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale’s Mattea McColly is fouled by Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, left, and Ava Bellach after grabbing a rebound Thursday in a semifinal game of the State C tournament in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
Dan Chesnet
Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, left, is met by Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale’s Kendall Scheffelmear Thursday during a semifinal game of the State C tournament in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
BILLINGS — Through 16 minutes Thursday in a semifinal game of the state Class C tournament, Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach felt his team was where it needed to be.
In the second half, however, the Eagles were unable to match the physical style of play by Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale as well as overcome a 16-0 run in the third quarter. The Mavericks broke the game open en route to a 52-25 victory in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
“In the first half we did a nice job of really carrying out what we wanted to do for the most part,” said Bellach. “There was a few lapses in there but in the second half we got sped up and we didn’t handle their pressure very well.”
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (25-0) remained unbeaten and advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Twin Bridges. The Falcons (23-2) upset defending state champion Roy-Winifred, 44-42, in the other semifinal.
Christian led 8-5 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of 3’s by Ava Bellach. But the Mavericks took an 18-12 lead into halftime and then dominated the second half.
The Eagles had a tough time adjusting to the constant full court pressure that Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale applied and committed 22 turnovers. They also missed a slew of shots in the paint once they did get a scoring opportunity.
“We just lost our energy and intensity a little bit on the defense end,” said coach Bellach. “That’s what started it and then the turnovers and the buckets that they got off of those.”
Christian did not score for the first 6 minutes, 42 seconds of the third quarter and did not make a field goal until Ava Bellach scored on a putback with 37.2 seconds left in the frame.
The Eagles have struggled against physical opponents, including a pair of losses to Twin Bridges, and coach Bellach was at a loss on how to fix it with how the officiating crews have been letting teams play throughout the tournament.
“You got to adjust to it, Twin did,” he said. “And that’s what gets us when we play them is they’re more physical.”
While Christian actually won the battle on the boards 33-23, the Mavericks shot 56.5% from the field (69.2% in the second half) and buried seven 3’s. Teagan Erickson led the charge with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds.
Ava Bellach led the Eagles with 11 points and four rebounds, while Grace Aamot had six points and Miranda Wyatt a game-high 11 boards.
Christian (22-4) plays Plentywood in a loser-out game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“Hopefully we come out and play a little more physical and be a little tougher,” said coach Bellach. “We’ve been working on that all year and it’s just been a challenge.”
State C Tournament
(at First Interstate Bank, Billings)
Thursday’s scores
Plentywood 63, Ekalaka 24, loser-out
Chinook 76, Roberts 61
Twin Bridges 44, Roy-Winifred 42
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Manhattan Christian 25
Boxscore
