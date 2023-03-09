BILLINGS — Through 16 minutes Thursday in a semifinal game of the state Class C tournament, Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach felt his team was where it needed to be.

In the second half, however, the Eagles were unable to match the physical style of play by Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale as well as overcome a 16-0 run in the third quarter. The Mavericks broke the game open en route to a 52-25 victory in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.

Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt, left, battles a Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale player for possession of the ball Thursday at the State C tournament in Billings.
Bella Triemstra

Manhattan Christian’s Bella Triemstra tries to maintain possession of the ball after grabbing a rebound Thursday against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.

