GREAT FALLS — When asked to describe their state championship basketball team, multiple Manhattan Christian players used the same word: selfless.
Selfless is one way to describe the way Manhattan Christian played in its 55-35 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in the Class C boys state championship game Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena.
Another apt description is elite, which is what the Eagles were on defense, as they held an explosive Froid-Lake offense that averaged 70 points to just 35, all while holding the Redhawks to 28 percent shooting from the field.
“We talk with our boys almost every single day about Jesus, joy, and serving others,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “When you put others in front of yourself, special things happen.”
And it showed on the defensive end. Despite Froid-Lake boasting two of most talented scorers in the state — Mason Dethman and Javonne Nesbit — the Redhawks were never able to get any sort of sustained offense.
In the first half, the Eagles jumped out to an 11-5 lead thanks to a first-quarter triple from Logan Leep. The senior, Leep, connected on another trey in the second as Manhattan Christian built a 27-11 advantage.
“This is amazing,” Leep said after the game. “It’s everything I could have ever dreamed of.”
Making that dream a reality, wasn’t easy though but as Leep explained, defense is worked on so frequently by the Eagles, it’s become second nature.
“It’s about all five guys working together,” Leep said. “We have been through some adversity this year and the past few years. But we just came together and played for each other.”
In other words, the Eagles, were elite, because of their willingness to sacrifice for each other.
“It was all about the team,” Seth Amunrud said. “We didn’t care who scored or got the credit. We kept our eye on the prize and it’s not just about one person. It’s about everyone. It’s one family, playing together for the entire game.”
The team put forth a special effort, but Leep and Amunrud were special in their own right offensively. Amunrud wound up with 18 points and was 9 for 10 from the free throw line. Leep, who made four 3-pointers, finished with 16. Ethan Venema was also key and notched nine points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Amunrud said. “We played our best basketball here this week at the state tournament.”
Froid-Lake didn’t have any double-digit scorers in the loss. Nesbit and Dethman each wound up with eight. However, it was still the best finish the Redhawks have ever had at the Class C state tournament.
“We were worried about their defense,” Froid-Lake head coach Josh Stentoft said. “We didn’t make shots tonight and they did. But I’m really proud of this team. We are going to learn from this, come back, get in the weight room and do our best to get back here.”
For the Eagles, the win capped a perfect 27-0 season and after sweeping through the tournament with an average margin of victory of 27 points, Manhattan Christian left no doubt.
“We were surprised we did that in some respects,” Glaus said of the Eagles’ championship game effort. “(Froid-Lake) is such a talented team, but our guys communicated, they talked on defense and for our guys to be good on defense, it has to be five guys working together as one and that’s what they did.”
Manhattan Christian 55, Froid-Medicine Lake 35
Christian 11 16 16 12 - 55
Medicine Lake 5 6 14 10 - 35
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (27-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 4 9-10 18, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 6 0-0 16, Tebarek Hill 1 0-0 3, Mason Venema 3 2-4 9, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Brody Ayers 0 0-2 0, Ethan Venema 2 1-4 5, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-2 0, Willem Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-22 55.
FROID-MEDICINE LAKE (23-1) - Connor Huft 1 0-0 3, Mason Dethman 3 1-1 8, Nate Stensoft 1 1-1 3, Patton Bighorn 1 0-1 2, Max Engelke 0 0-0 0, Austen Hobbs 0 0-0 0, Ashdyn Hobbs 0 0-0 0, Brett Stentoft 1 0-0 3, Tyler Wivhilm 1 1-1 3, Caden Kelm 0 0-0 0, Javonne Nesbit 3 1-3 8, Bode Miller 2 0-2 5. Totals: 13 4-9 35.
3-point goals: MC 7 (L. Leep 4, Amunrud 1, Hill 1, M. Venema 1), F-ML 5 (Huft 1, Dethman 1, Stentoft 1, Nesbit 1, Miller 1).