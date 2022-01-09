Manhattan Christian returned to the court following more than two weeks off for Christmas break and continued its winning ways over the weekend. But, neither victory was easy.
The Eagles shook off a slow start Friday at Townsend to post a 43-23 non-conference win, and then rallied in the second half Saturday to defeat Shields Valley 40-38 in a clash of unbeaten teams in District 12C.
The game was tied at 12-all after the first quarter against Townsend, and then the Eagles created some breathing room in the second to take a 21-15 lead into halftime.
“Came out a little slow at Townsend and they took advantage of our mistakes,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “(Townsend coach) Norm (Darlinton) was switching defenses up on us and it took us a bit to get adjusted and be ready. He’s got a lot of young girls out there that play all out.”
The Eagles controlled the second half, however, and outscored Townsend 22-8 en route to victory. Ava Bellach led the charge with a game-high 12 points, while Grace Aamot and Natalie Walhof combined for 13. Katelyn Van Kirk contributed six points and five rebounds.
“Katelyn had a little foul trouble early and so we had some girls come in and give some key minutes while that went on. Dana Lerum did a nice job and played a little out of her normal position but she did well,” said coach Bellach. “We played a lot better in the second half and were able to get a cushion and pick up the road win.”
Saturday, the Eagles trailed 22-13 at halftime after they were outscored 14-5 in the second quarter by a veteran Shields Valley squad.
“We were down nine at half and were having trouble getting any rhythm offensively, but I was proud of the response our girls showed in the second half,” coach Bellach said. “We played with great effort and did enough to pick up another road win and against a very good team, so we’ll take it and try to build on it.”
Christian (8-0, 3-0 District 12C) outscored the Rebels 27-16 in the second half. Aamot finished with a team-high 12 points, while Ava Bellach had 10. Van Kirk added seven points, seven boards, and a pair of blocks.
“Very proud of these girls,” said coach Bellach. “A fun and challenging week coming up with Three Forks at home on Friday, who is solid and always well coached, and then we go to Gardiner for a tough conference game. Looking forward to both of those challenges.”
Manhattan Christian 43, Townsend 23
Christian 12 9 10 12 - 43
Townsend 12 3 6 2 - 23
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-0) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 2 0-0 6, Dana Lerum 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 0 0-0 0, Katelyn VanKirk 3 0-0 6, Ava Bellach 5 0-1 12, Grace Aamot 3 1-2 7, Natalie Walhof 2 2-4 6, Reece Nieuwenhuis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 3-7 43.
TOWNSEND (0-6) - Z White 0 1-2 1, E Begger 4 2-6 10, E Bird 1 0-0 2, K Vogl 0 3-8 5, B Taves 0 0-0 0, C Flynn 1 0-0 2, J Steele 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-16 23.
3-point goals: MC 4 (VanDyken 2, Bellach 2), Tow 0.
Manhattan Christian 40, Shields Valley 38
Christian 8 5 12 15 - 40
Shields Valley 8 14 7 9 - 38
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (8-0) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Dana Lerum 0 1-2 1, Isabella Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 1-2 7, Ava Bellach 3 3-7 10, Grace Aamot 4 4-8 12, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 9-19 40.
SHIELDS VALLEY (7-1) - M DeFord 0 0-0 0, B Baukol 4 0-2 11, Haven Sager 1 0-0 2, Morgan Fairchild 0 0-0 0, A Sanderson 4 5-6 14, J Jenkins 3 2-4 9, P Dominick 0 0-0 0, T DeFord 0 1-2 1, A Estes 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 9-16 38.
3-point goals: MC 3 (VanDyken 1, Bellach 1, Walhof 1), SV 5 (Baukol 3, Sanderson 1, Jenkins 1).