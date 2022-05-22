Following a sweep of the meet titles at district, Manhattan Christian nearly did it again over the weekend at the Western C Divisional in Frenchtown.
The girls, led by the effort of Jadyn VanDyken, won with 89 points, while the boys finished just 3.5 points out of first place (Seeley-Swan) with 96.5 to take second.
It was an impressive showing for both squads, which head into next week’s state meet in Great Falls among the favorites in Class C.
VanDyken won four individual events and anchored the 4x400 relay, which placed second. The junior won the 100 (12.99), 200 (26.10), 400 (58.81) and triple jump (37-3.50).
“Jadyn won all of her four personal events and now leads the state in all of them,” Christian head coach Laura Arthun said. “She also ran anchor in our girls 4x400.”
The relay, which also featured Bella Triemstra, Alexis DeVries and Tori Venema posted a time of 4:16.23.
DeVries won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.65 seconds, was second in the pole vault (8-06), fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.98), and helped the 4x100 relay place seventh (51.14).
Venema won the high jump at 8-feet, 6-inches on fewest misses, while Triemstra added a fifth place finish in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 50.84 seconds. Each ran a leg on the 4x100 relay.
The Eagles’ other placer at the meet was Dana Lerum, who was third in the discus with a throw off 99-feet, 6-inches.
On the boys side four Christian athletes won events, including Oren Arthun. The sophomore won the 1,600 (4:36.04) and 3,200 (10:16.49), and placed fourth in the 800 (2:04.07).
Seth Amunrud won the triple jump (43-04.50) and was second in the long jump (19-09.50) in addition to placing fourth in the 400 (52.99).
Shaphan Hubner set a personal best en route to winning the 800 (2:01.19) and was fifth in the 400 (53.70), while Nathan Adams won the pole vault (12-00) and was fourth in the 400 (53.51) and sixth in the high jump (5-08).
The team’s other placers at the meet were Rance Hamilton in the 110 (5th, 17.40) and 300 hurdles (4th, 43.56); Isaiah Hoist in the 100 (6th, 12.11); and Benjamin Kimm in the pole vault (6th, 9-06).
Christian’s 4x400 relay, featuring Austin Kriebel, Hubner, Adams and Amunrud, placed second with a time of 3:32.02. The 4x100 relay, consisting of Hamilton, Hoist, Hubner and Amunrud, was fourth in 45.94 seconds.