A year ago, Manhattan Christian’s golf teams continued their dynasty by sweeping the Class C championships yet again. The girls won their fifth consecutive title and the boys their fourth.
While a handful of key varsity members are gone, expectations remain high for both squads heading into the 2023 campaign. However, participation has taken a slight dip with just six boys and six girls participating in preseason practices.
“We have pretty much everybody back from last year that played,” Eagles co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “We graduated a couple seniors last year with Cody Hager and Logan Leep on the boys’ side … I don’t know why numbers are down. I guess (it’s) less families that are into golf, and I think our track program at the school is pretty strong right now too so a few kids might be deciding to do that instead of golf.”
The good news is that a strong core returns for both squads and in Class C only three players are necessary to score as a team at state.
“For Class C you obviously have four that can play at state for boys and girls,” said Hubers. “We play in a lot of B meets around here with Three Forks and Manhattan, but they typically do five instead of four. So yeah, we’re going to be a little bit down on numbers this year but still have some good golfers out though.”
For the boys, Cavan Visser and Carter VanDyken return after earning All-State honors a year ago. Visser placed sixth at state, while VanDyken was 11th.
“I think Cavan and Carter are two of the best golfers in Class C, or two of the top 10 golfers in Class C I would say, so I’m kind of planning on them putting up some good numbers this year when we have meets and divisionals and state,” said Hubers.
Caleb Anderson, a freshman, is expected to be in the mix for a varsity roster spot, while Aiden Flikkema, Issac Hoekema and Simeon O’Hara were each members of the junior varsity a year ago.
“He’s (Anderson) got a pretty good swing. I’ve never seen him hit a golf ball yet, but we’re hoping that he can contribute and make at least three boys on varsity,” said Hubers. “Maybe one of those (JV) guys made some improvements over the last year and would fill that fourth spot for state.”
While the Eagles lost Hager and Leep, who placed fifth and ninth at state last year, Hubers feels the boys have the talent to once again be atop the awards podium at state.
“I think we got a shot for boys to win it again,” he said. “We might be going in there (to state) with only three golfers, we’re not sure yet. We would probably take a fourth, it just kind of depends on who that will be just to get them some experience as well.”
On the girls’ side, Christian lost Tori Cook and Natalie Walhof to graduation. The duo placed ninth and 12th, respectively, at state.
But senior Grace Aamot returns after earning All-State honors for a second consecutive season and placing third a year ago.
“She’s kind of been our anchor the last two years,” said Hubers. “She finished third at state I believe the last two years and looking for her to have another good year. It would be really fun if she could cap off her senior year with an individual title.”
The other returning varsity player is junior Lindsay Cook, who placed 18th last year at state.
Senior Ada Venhuizen is expected to be a key contributor for the varsity this season.
“She has played in a couple of varsity meets the last few years but has primarily been on JV,” said Hubers. “So we’re looking for her to contribute this year.”
The team is rounded out by Kyanna Hoekam, Jocee Ruffatto, and Haley Sander.
“I think they’ve got good potential as well,” Hubers said of the girls’ team. “Obviously, Grace is one of the best players in the state and Lindsay loves golf, she plays golf all summer long. So each year from her freshman year she’s made some pretty good improvements and I’m kind of anticipating that this year again. And then Jocee was really showing some strides last year. I think she had a couple rounds in the 90s. So, three good scores for a couple days and you’ll have a pretty good showing at state.”
While the Eagles return plenty of talent, it has been a bit of a frustrating start because of Mother Nature. The team has been unable to practice outdoors due to snow on Cottonwood Hills Golf Course nor indoors because of a school play taking place in the gymnasium during the first week of practice.
Thus, Hubers said they’ve only been able to practice a couple of times on a simulator with the hope of getting in full workouts in the gym beginning with the week of March 27.
“It’s looking like the middle of April before Cottonwood’s open,” Hubers said. “So we could very well have a golf meet somewhere, Townsend or Livingston or Big Timber, before we even step foot on a course to practice.”