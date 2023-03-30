Grace Aamot

Senior Grace Aamot helped Manhattan Christian win the State C championship a year ago.

A year ago, Manhattan Christian’s golf teams continued their dynasty by sweeping the Class C championships yet again. The girls won their fifth consecutive title and the boys their fourth.

While a handful of key varsity members are gone, expectations remain high for both squads heading into the 2023 campaign. However, participation has taken a slight dip with just six boys and six girls participating in preseason practices.

Sophomore Carter VanDyken helped Manhattan Christian's boys win the State C championship a year ago.

