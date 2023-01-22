MANHATTAN — With the contest tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter Friday night, Tebarek Hill drilled a 3 from the corner to give Manhattan Christian the lead. The shot also sparked a 10-1 run to begin the frame.

While Manhattan clawed back to make it a 3-point contest with less than a minute remaining, the Eagles hung on for a 49-44 non-conference victory. It was another exciting finish between the teams after their first meeting in December went into overtime.

Nathan Adams

Manhattan Christian’s Nathan Adams, left, gets off a shot as Manhattan’s Michael Stewart defends Friday.
Jace Deming

Manhattan’s Jace Deming, right, dribbles across midcourt Friday as Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema defends.

