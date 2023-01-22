MANHATTAN — With the contest tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter Friday night, Tebarek Hill drilled a 3 from the corner to give Manhattan Christian the lead. The shot also sparked a 10-1 run to begin the frame.
While Manhattan clawed back to make it a 3-point contest with less than a minute remaining, the Eagles hung on for a 49-44 non-conference victory. It was another exciting finish between the teams after their first meeting in December went into overtime.
“We battled, and they’re a very good team, and we gave everything we had defensively,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “We just have to get a few things cleaned up offensively.”
Manhattan bounced back Saturday to defeat Jefferson 68-52 in a District 5B clash. But that offensive lull to begin the fourth against the Eagles proved to be the difference.
“In order to go on that run we had to get stops and late in the game,” Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “With guys not playing their best offensive game they still put their focus on the defensive end. Talked, stayed connected, and finished it with a boxout. So I think that was a big piece of it.”
Seth Amunrud scored six of Manhattan Christian’s next seven points following Hill’s 3-pointer and eventually sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 9.5 seconds remaining. The duo combined for 12 of the team’s 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“Tebarek hit some big shots, Seth made some big plays on offense,” said Glaus.
Amunrud, a 6-4 senior guard, scored just six points in the first half. But he finished with a double-double after tallying a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“He’s a college (level) basketball player,” said Deming. “I thought in the fourth quarter his defense was really big. He read a lot of our passes and we couldn’t get shots off because he was reading what we were doing offensively. So he was a difference maker down the stretch in getting a lot of turnovers against us.”
Manhattan (8-3, 5-1, District 5B) got within 46-43 on a 3-pointer by Michael Stewart with 59 seconds remaining, and then Jace Deming again made it a 3-point game, 47-44, on a free throw with 20.4 seconds remaining.
Early on it appeared as if the Eagles might cruise to victory after closing out the first quarter on a 12-2 run and then beginning the second with back-to-back 3’s to take a 19-9 lead. The Tigers committed half a dozen turnovers during that stretch, which contributed to the run.
“I think our turnovers early in the game caused some problems and they got some easy layups off of some turnovers,” said coach Deming. “We’re still not executing the way we need to at this point of the year. That’s on me, we’re going to get that cleaned up.”
Still, Manhattan rallied to get within two, 23-21, at halftime. Sam Stewart and Chance Fenno buried 3’s as the Tigers closed out the half on a 11-2 run.
Manhattan connected on four more 3’s in the third quarter, including one from Jace Deming that tied the score at 35. The junior finished with eight points, while Callin Fenno and Sam Stewart each had nine.
Hill was the only other player to reach double figures with 10 points.
Manhattan committed 12 turnovers and shot just 28.3% from the field. Glaus credited his team’s defensive effort for containing a typically hot shooting opponent.
“It’s nice having everybody back somewhat healthy. That helps out and I just think they talk more, they’re connected through that,” he said. “We’ve been struggling with that lately and tonight they put a focus on communicating with each other and it’s tough to score on them when they’re all connected.”
Saturday, Manhattan trailed 18-17 after the first quarter, but took a six-point lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half. Michael Stewart scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3’s, and Callin Fenno added 20 points.
Thursday, the Eagles notched a District 12C victory with a 74-32 rout of Lima. Mason Venema led the charge with a game-high 26 points, while Christian Triemstra and Krieble had 16 and 12, respectively.
Manhattan returns to action Thursday hosting Townsend, while Manhattan Christian (11-1, 4-1 District 12C) travels to Lone Peak.
Manhattan Christian 74, Lima 32
Lima 10 12 1 9 - 32
Christian 26 18 17 13 - 74
LIMA - Luke Wendt 0 0-0 0, JP Stosich 0 0-0 0, Spencer Stosich 2 0-0 4, Kynd Hildreth 1 0-0 3, Zane Wendt 0 0-0 0, Kalen Martinell 5 3-6 18, Garet Lessley 2 2-2 7, Jason Haws 0 0-0 0, Danny Broussard 0 0-0 0, Carter Rayburn 0 0-0 0, Gus Huntsman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-8 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-1) - Mason Venema 11 3-5 26, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0, Rance Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Nathan Adams 2 2-2 6, Christian Triemstra 7 1-1 16, Austin Kriebel 5 0-0 12, Carter VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Isiah Hoist 0 2-2 2, Dominic Hoist 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Venhuizen 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hoekema 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 8-10 74.
3-point goals: Lima 7 (Martinell 5, Hildreth 1, Lessley 1), MC 4 (Kriebel 2, Venema 1, Triemstra 1).
Manhattan Christian 49, Manhattan 44
Christian 13 10 12 14 - 49
Manhattan 7 14 14 9 - 44
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-1) - Austin Kriebel 3 0-0 8, Seth Amunrud 6 6-6 18, Nathan Adams 13-6 5, Tebarek Hill 3 3-410, Mason Venema 2 0-0 4, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Christian Triemstra 1 1-2 4, Jack Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 13-18 49.
MANHATTAN (7-3) - Calin Fenno 3 0-0 9, Jace Deming 2 3-4 8, Michael Stewart 2 1-2 7, Sam Stewart 4 0-0 9, Chance Fenno 2 0-0 6, Landyn Benson 1 1-2 3, Luke Randall 1 0-0 2, George Stenberg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 44.
3-point goals: 4 (Kriebel 2, Hill 1, Triemstra 1), Man 9 (C. Fenno 3, M. Stewart 2, C. Fenno 2, Demin 1, S. Stewart 1).
Manhattan 68, Jefferson 52
Jefferson 18 12 15 7 - 52
Manhattan 17 19 12 20 - 68
JEFFERSON (7-6) - Kael Hesford 7 1-2 19, Marcus Lee 0 0-0 0, Zach Zody 2 0-0 5, Colt Tiedje 0 0-0 0, Hunter Stevens 2 1-1 5, Luke Strizich 0 0-0 0, Dylan Root 4 0-0 11, Mike Emter 2 0-0 4, Tyler McGrady 0 0-0 0, Dalton Noble 3 2-4 8, Caleb Smartnick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-7 52.
MANHATTAN (8-3) - Callin Fenno 5 6-7 20, Jace Deming 1 0-0 2, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 6 4-4 21, Sam Stewart 5 1-2 13, Chance Fenno 3 0-0 8, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randle 1 0-0 2, George Stenberg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 11-13 58.
3-point goals: Jeff 8 (Hesford 4, Root 3, Zody 1), Man 13 (M. Stewart 5, Ca. Fenno 4, S. Stewart 2, Ch. Fenno 2).