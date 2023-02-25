BUTTE — Ava Bellach poured in a game-high 23 points Friday night as Manhattan Christian advanced to the Western C Divisional championship game.

The Eagles built a 14-point halftime lead and then held off a third quarter charge by Lone Peak to post a 70-44 semifinal victory in the Maroon Activities Center. Bellach was among three players to reach doubles figures.

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt grabs a rebound Friday against Lone Peak in a semifinal game of the Western C Divisional in Butte.

