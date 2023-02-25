BUTTE — Ava Bellach poured in a game-high 23 points Friday night as Manhattan Christian advanced to the Western C Divisional championship game.
The Eagles built a 14-point halftime lead and then held off a third quarter charge by Lone Peak to post a 70-44 semifinal victory in the Maroon Activities Center. Bellach was among three players to reach doubles figures.
“We missed a few easy layups, especially early on,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “Once we started to get those to go that kind of helped opened it up.”
Christian (21-2) will play Twin Bridges at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament finale. The Falcons (21-2) defeated Ennis 42-36 in the other semifinal.
It will be the third meeting between the teams with Twin Bridges winning in the regular season and the Eagles avenging that loss in last week’s district championship game.
“It will be a good battle,” said coach Bellach. “They’re well coached and the girls have had some success and they play hard. I think our girls have earned the spot to be there, so that’s exciting to be there again.”
Lone Peak threw everything it had at the Eagles with a fullcourt trap that caused several turnovers. But point guard Grace Aamot handled the pressure from the most part, while scoring nine points and dishing out six assists.
“I liked the way we attacked their press and got some easy buckets out of that,” said coach Bellach. “I think that was key. They tried to create some chaos with their pressure on Grace and Grace did a good job most of the night of handling it.”
The Bighorns did make things interesting in the third quarter after Christian had opened up a 19-point lead. Jessie Bough drilled three consecutive 3’s, but the Eagles got back on track when Ava Bellach buried a long ball to stretch the lead back to 13, 42-29.
From there, Christian gradually pulled away and Ava Bellach added three more 3’s in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with five on the night.
Katelyn Van Kirk finished with 14 points and eight boards, while Bella Treimstra had 10 points.
Bough finished with 21 points for Lone Peak, which plays Seeley-Swan in a loser-out game Saturday morning.