CHURCHILL — Regardless of how things turned out Tuesday night it was positive steps forward for Manhattan Christian and Manhattan with the postseason looming next week.
Both Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk and Manhattan interim head coach Dinah Sime feel that their teams are trending in the right direction with one match remaining in the regular season.
Christian extended its win streak to 10 and avenged an early season loss to the Tigers with a 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 victory. Kiersten Van Kirk led the way with a match-high 15 kills.
“I feel like we’ve been building very well. I would say the last three weeks we’ve looked better, I feel like, every game. We have moments where I think, ‘It finally clicked,’” said Van Dyk. “I felt like today we were a little slow still ... never really quite got in the flow, but overall I do feel like we’re coming together and stuff is clicking. I like where we’re at going into postseason.”
Manhattan (9-5) had won five of its previous six matches heading into the contest, and Sime feels that the team is finally hitting its stride.
“We’re starting to peak now that we’re going into districts next week,” she said. “So it’s really nice to see them hit that peak and we should hit it right at districts, which is exactly what you want.”
While Christian controlled the first two sets en route to victory, the Tigers led the entire third set and built an early lead thanks to a four-point service run by Teresa Bannan. The lead swelled to as many as 10 points before the Eagles made a late run.
Manhattan finished with nine blocks and while it didn’t always end up in points, Bannan was the defender often getting touches on the Eagles’ hitters.
“She has figured it out,” said Sime. “It’s been a struggle getting her to figure it out through this whole season and not just leaving Andi Day (Douma) to be the lone blocker. So when both of them are on, and Oliviah’s (Westervelt) on blocking, they’re unstoppable.”
The trio combined for seven of the blocks, while Douma and Westervelt combined for 15 kills.
“They’re starting to put it altogether. We’re starting to cover our hitters, our blocking is starting to be figured out, so now it’s just the not panicking during those long rallies and doing our own mistakes,” said Sime. “Missed serves killed us tonight and just those go-getter hustle plays, some of them got us.”
Mistakes proved costly in the fourth set for Manhattan as the Eagles pulled away after the score was knotted at 9-9. But it was also a frustrating night at times for Christian, which committed its share of mistakes too.
“I thought we made a lot of unforced errors,” said Van Dyk. “We had a lot of mistakes on our side that should not happen and are kind of uncharacteristic. But that happens and they have to be able to bounce back from that.”
Christian (12-2) has swept all but one of its conference opponents this season, thus the team is not used to ball coming back over the net much. The Tigers often kept plays alive en route to finishing with 65 digs.
“Manhattan plays great defense and they always do. They were sending the ball back and they swung well and I said, ‘Girls we dropped a set, but we need to get used to that. We need to be able to play with that friction, we need to be able to fight through it,’” said Van Dyk. “It was good.”
Katelyn Van Kirk finished with nine kills and a team-high 16 digs for the Eagles, while Ava Bellach had seven kills.
Camdyn Holgate dished out 23 assists for the Tigers, and Sime said the team is becoming much more in tune with the freshman setter.
“They’re getting so much more comfortable with her,” she said. “She’s able to get up and save some of those balls that some of your senior setters or your veterans setters are able to do, and she’s starting to figure it out. She’s really giving the hitters the ball so they can put it away.”
Manhattan travels to Jefferson Thursday, while Christian hosts Gardiner Wednesday.
Manhattan Christian def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18.
MANHATTAN (9-5) - Kills: 25 (Andi Douma 8, Oliviah Westervelt 7). Digs: 65 (Franci St Cyr 16, Westervelt 14). Blocks: 9 (Esther Halverson 3). Aces: 8 (3 with 2). Assists: 23 (Camdyn Holgate 23).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-2) - Kills: 36 (Kiersten Van Kirk 15, Katelyn Van Kirk 9). Digs: 53 (Ka. Van Kirk 16, Alexis DeVries 13). Blocks: 3 (Reese Nieuwenhuis 1.5). Aces: 15 (Ki. Van Kirk 5). Assists: 29 (Jadyn VanDyken 18).