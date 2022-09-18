...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 445 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Manhattan Christian remained unbeaten over the weekend with a pair of victories in the Memorial Event Center.
On Friday the Eagles jumped out to a dominant start in a 25-4, 25-14, 25-16 District 12C win against Lone Peak, and then Saturday they swept Fort Benton 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 in a non-conference match.
“The girls played well,” Christian head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “Our blocking has improved quite a bit as has our block coverage. We are still working on cutting down on our errors, but we are seeing lots of good things.”
Katelyn Van Kirk and Ava Bellach combined for 15 kills against Lone Peak, while Van Kirk tallied a team-high 12 kills and eight digs against Fort Benton.
Defensively Christian was led by libero Alexis DeVries, who had seven digs against Lone Peak and 10 against Fort Benton.
The Eagles (6-0, 3-0 District 12C) are back in action Thursday at Lima and then host Three Forks on Friday.
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 25-4, 25-14, 25-16.