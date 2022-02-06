With three more conference victories during a busy week, Manhattan Christian inched closer to completing a perfect regular season for the second time in as many years.
The Eagles routed Gardiner in a make up game Wednesday, 80-39, and then added District 12C victories against Sheridan, 79-35, and Ennis, 69-23, Friday and Saturday, respectively.
With the wins, Christian improved to 6-0 (10-0 District 12C) with two games remaining in the regular season.
While head coach Layne Glaus noted the team came out with a lack of focus against Gardiner, the Eagles still jumped out to a 24-3 lead after eight minutes of play. They took a 23-point lead into halftime and then outscored the Bruins 37-19 in the second half.
Mason Venema scored a game-high 21 points for Christian, while Logan Leep had 18 and Seth Amunrud 13.
“Seth did a great job setting up his teammates. He can score it at all three levels, but is always looking to set his teammates up with great looks,” said Glaus. “When we look to get each other looks, we are efficient on the offensive end.”
Christian got off to another strong start Friday and led Sheridan 21-1 after the first quarter. Venema again led the Eagles with a game-high 19 points, while Amunrud had 16.
“We started the game focused on the defensive end and got to their shooters,” said Glaus. “Mason had a very efficient and effective night on the offensive end. Isaiah (Hoist), Nathan (Adams), and Austin (Kriebel) came in and played with great energy off the bench.”
Saturday, Glaus noted that the team put forth a complete game effort defensively. It’s the fourth time this season they’ve held an opponent to less than 25 points.
“We played four full quarters of defense and that has been a point of emphasis for us,” he said. “It was a team effort, but Logan, Seth, and Ethan (Venema) made some especially big plays for us on defense.”
Leep finished with a game-high 20 points, while Tebarek Hill and Mason Venema contributed 12 and 10, respectively.
“Logan shot the ball really well and his teammates did a great job setting him up,” said Glaus.
Christian wraps up the regular season hosting Harrison-Willow Creek Thursday and then traveling to Whitehall Friday.
Manhattan Christian 80, Gardiner 39
Christian 24 19 27 10 - 80
Gardiner 3 17 11 8 - 39
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (14-0) - Jackson Leep 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 6 0-0 13, Logan Leep 7 0-0 18, Tebarek Hill 3 0-1 6, Mason Venema 9 1-1 21, Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 4 0-0 8, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 3 2-2 8. Totals: 34 3-4 80.
GARDINER (2-10) - Z Huelva 0 0-0 0, S Browning 0 0-0 0, T Stermitz 3 0-0 9, J McDonald 6 5-5 21, A Leafty 0 0-0 0, P Roberts 2 0-1 6, L Guengerich 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 6-8 39.
3-point goals: MC 9 (L. Leep 4, M. Venema 2, J. Leep 1, Amunrud 1, Kriebel 1), Gar 9 (McDonald 4, Stermitz 3, Roberts 2).
Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35
Sheridan 1 16 9 9 - 35
Christian 21 18 18 22 - 79
SHERIDAN (3-12) - C Cathey 3 0-0 9, C Theis 1 0-0 2, K Batzler 4 1-4 10, T Schrank 2 0-0 6, G Decker 2 0-0 6, D Dietrich 0 0-0 0, M Gallger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-4 35.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-0) - Jackson Leep 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud7 0-0 16, Sam Carlson 1 1-2 4, Logan Leep 3 0-0 6, Tebarek Hill 3 0-0 6, Mason Venema 7 1-6 19, Austin Kriebel 2 1-1 7, Ethan Venema 2 0-0 4, Nathan Adams 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 5 1-1 11. Totals: 32 4-10 79.
3-point goals: Sher 8 (Cathey 3, Schrank 2, Decker 2, Batzler 1), MC 11 (M. Venema 4, Amunrud 2, Kriebel 2, J. Leep 1, Carlson 1, Adams 1).
Manhattan Christian 69, Ennis 23
Ennis 6 8 5 4 - 23
Christian 21 16 23 9 - 69
ENNIS (8-5) - J Kloote 1 0-0 2, K Rice 0 0-0 0, B Kelly 0 0-0 0, B Ostler 1 2-2 5, A Beardsley 4 1-4 12, E Beardsley 0 0-0 0, V Wingard 0 0-0 0, A Luna 1 0-0 2, J Mauch 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 3-8 23.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-0) - Jackson Leep 2 0-0 4, Seth Amunrud 4 1-1 9, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 7 2-3 20, Tebarek Hill 6 0-1 12, Mason Venema 4 0-0 10, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 3 0-0 7, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 1 1-4 3. Totals: 29 4-9 69.
3-point goals: Ennis 4 (A. Beardsley 3, Ostler 1), MC 7 (L. Leep 4, M. Venema 2, E. Venema 1).