BILLINGS — With both teams failing to capitalize on offensive opportunities over the final minute, it appeared overtime was on the horizon Wednesday in First Interstate Arena.
But Bella Triemstra scored with 4.5 seconds remaining to lift Manhattan Christian to a 58-56 first round victory against Roberts at the state Class C tournament.
While the ball took it’s time falling through the net on that final shot, Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach wasn’t sure what to think.
“I thought it was going and then I was like, oh no it’s not,” he said. “Overtime would have been fun too. But really proud of her, she’s come a long way this year, she’s my niece, so I’m really proud of her.”
Triemstra finished with 12 points and eight rebounds as Manhattan Christian (22-3) advanced to the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Eagles play unbeaten Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (24-0), which routed Chinook, 65-25, in other first round action, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The victory was a bit of a relief for Christian’s players after being routed in the first round at state a year ago. The Eagles went 0-2 in Great Falls after placing fourth in 2021.
Now, with a victory under their belt, they can relax.
“The whole goal during the season is to get to state and then to get here and be able to have a closer game. It was really encouraging,” senior guard Grace Aamot, who scored a team-high 15 points for the Eagles, said. “I think we’re definitely feeling less of the pressure.”
There was certainly plenty of pressure in the fourth quarter, however. There were five lead changes and three ties — the last of which was at 56 after Taylee Chirrick made a free throw with 1:13 remaining.
Each team missed several good looks from there before Chirrick was fouled with 14.8 seconds to go. But the junior missed the 1-and-1, the Eagles grabbed the rebound and Triemstra scored the game-winning bucket at the other end.
“It honestly was just so fun,” said Aamot. “We never want to take for granted just the joy of being able to play at the state tournament. We know that every game is going to be close, so it was coming down to it. It was just a total joy, a total blessing, that Bella made that shot.”
Chirrick came into the tournament averaging more than 30 points per game and already had tallied a double-double by halftime. The transfer from Billings West finished with 27 points and 18 boards (12 defensive).
“Just watching her on film she’s so fast. Whether she’s got the ball or doesn’t, she gets down the floor so fast,” said Bellach. “And then she broke us down a few times there when we didn’t get back, but we tried as much as we could to get back and set up in our defense.”
Whenever Chirrick gave up the ball, the Eagles tried to make sure she didn’t get it back. Still, she dominated at times.
“We knew that she’s by far the best (player in the state) and we knew that stopping her on the drive was essential, and just keeping her from the paint as much as possible,” said Aamot. “We tried our best, but it was really hard.”
Ava Bellach, who finished with 14 points, gave Christian a 36-33 lead with back-to-back 3’s late in the third quarter. But TJ Chirrick, Taylee’s younger sister, countered with a pair of 3’s and then added two more in the fourth en route to finishing with 13 points.
“She (TJ) got hot and they were kind of inside-out with high percentage looks,” said coach Bellach.
Aamot drilled a 3 to give the Eagles a 54-52 lead with 2:26 remaining and then scored on a drive to the hoop to make it a three-point game, 56-53, with 1:46 left.
Roberts (23-2), which had its 22-game win streak snapped, plays Chinook in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
State C Tournament
(at First Interstate Arena, Billings)
Thursday’s scores
Twin Bridges 55, Ekalaka 24
Roy-Winifred 48, Plentywood 27
Manhattan Christian 58, Roberts 56
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 65, Chinook 25
Manhattan Christian 58, Roberts 56
Roberts 14 7 17 18 - 56
Christian 9 15 14 20 - 58
ROBERTS (23-2) – Jozelyn Payovich 0 0-0 0, Laynee Holdbrook 3 0-0 6, Hailey Croft 1 1-2 4, TJ Chirrick 5 0-0 13, Taylee Chirrick 10 4-13 27, Bentley Bertolino 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 7-17 56.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-3) – Sam Veltkamp 2 0-0 4, Bella Triemstra 5 0-0 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 0-0 6, Ava Bellach 5 0-0 14, Grace Aamot 6 2-6 15, Miranda Wyatt 3 1-2 7. Totals: 24 3-8 58.
3-point goals: Rob 7 (TJ Chirrick 3, Tay. Chirrick 3, Croft 3), MC 7 (Bellach 4, Triemstra 2, Aamot 1).