BILLINGS — With both teams failing to capitalize on offensive opportunities over the final minute, it appeared overtime was on the horizon Wednesday in First Interstate Arena.

But Bella Triemstra scored with 4.5 seconds remaining to lift Manhattan Christian to a 58-56 first round victory against Roberts at the state Class C tournament.

Bella Triemstra

Manhattan Christian’s Bella Trimestra, left, dribbles the ball as Roberts’ Bentley Bertolino defends Wednesday  in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
Grace Aamot

Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot, left, drives into the lane as Roberts’ TJ Chirrick defends Wednesday in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

Tags

Recommended for you