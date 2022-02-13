CHURCHILL — For the third time in four years, Manhattan Christian has completed an undefeated regular season with weekend victories.
The Eagles pulled away in the second quarter en route to defeating Harrison-Willow Creek 57-32 in a District 12C clash Friday in the Memorial Event Center, and routed Whitehall 79-44 on the road Saturday.
It’s the second consecutive season Christian has gone unbeaten, and second-year head coach Layne Glaus credited many others for the program’s success including former head coach Jeff Bellach.
“There’s a lot of parents and youth coaches that put in a ton of time with these kids and I think that plays into it,” he said. “Plus the job Jeff has done with the culture here. Kids love to play basketball and that’s a testament to how he coached and ran his program. And credit to the kids for working their butts off.”
The Eagles (18-0, 11-0 District 12C) got off to a slow start Friday after Glaus re-worked the starting lineup for senior night. Harrison-Willow Creek took an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter, but the tide quickly shifted once the regular starters entered the game.
Logan Leep buried a pair of 3’s and Tebarek Hill converted a steal into points as Christian closed out the frame on an 8-2 run. Then the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead into halftime.
“We were a little out of rhythm. That lineup hasn’t played together before and we didn’t have them doing that in practice as much this week. So I think that played into it,” said Glaus. “When we subbed that group brought great energy and did it on the defensive end.”
Harrison-Willow Creek took a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter on a bucket by Sage Buus. But the Eagles closed out the half on a 16-2 run.
Leep finished with a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Mason Venema had 15 and Hill 10.
The contest marked the final home game for team’s six seniors — Sam Carlson, Jackson Leep, Logan Leep, Willem Kimm, Josiah Oswell and Ethan Venema.
“Proud of the seniors. Great group of leaders on and off the court,” said Glaus. “I feel like they’re constantly being a great example for a lot of younger kids around here. And they put their focus on God first, so I’m proud of them for that.”
While Christian had already locked up the No. 1 seed at the district tournament prior to Friday’s victory, Glaus downplayed its importance.
“We just try to keep our focus straight ahead, what’s directly in front of us,” he said. “Right now it’s Whitehall and next we’ll figure out who we’re playing and know what they’re doing, but focus on getting better ourself.”
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a non-conference victory after a close first quarter. Christian led 19-14 after eight minutes of play and then outscored the Trojans 26-7 in the second en route to a 14-point lead.
The Eagles made 13 3-pointers in the contest, led by five from Mason Venema. He finished with 17 points, while Seth Amunrud had 22.
The District 12C Tournament begins Wednesday in Butte.
Manhattan Christian 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 32
Harrison 10 6 7 9 - 32
Christian 10 19 12 16 - 57
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (11-6) - Andrew Todd-Bacon 0 0-0 0, Campbell Smith 1 0-0 3, Martin Ore 0 0-0 0, Gavin Hokanson 0 0-0 0, Declan McBurny 0 0-0 0, Aaron DeFrance 1 0-0 3, Joe Cima 5 0-0 10, Sage Buus 3 0-0 6, Rhett Donnelly 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 4-5 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-0) - Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 3 0-0 6, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 7 1-1 18, Tebarek Hill 4 0-0 10, Mason Venema 7 0-2 15, Josiah Oswell 0 0-1 0, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 1-4 57.
3-point goals: HWC 2 (Smith 1, DeFrance 1), MC 6 (L. Leep 3, Hill 2, M. Venema 1).
Manhattan Christian 79, Whitehall 44
Whitehall 14 7 11 12 - 44
Christian 19 26 24 10 - 79
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (18-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 9 1-1 22, Sam Carlson 4 0-1 9, Logan Leep 5 1-2 13, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 5, Mason Venema 6 0-0 17, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Brody Ayers 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 4 0-0 9, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 2-4 79.
WHITEHALL - C Grimes 2 0-0 5, B Wagner 5 1-1 14, P Wagner 0 2-2 2, G French 1 2-2 4, M Diefenderfer 0 0-2 0, K McMillan 0 0-0 0, L Wagner 5 3-4 14, B Becker 1 0-0 3, A Pochelon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-13 44.
3-point goals: MC 13 (M. Venema 5, Amunrud 3, L. Leep 2, Carlson 1, Hill 1, E. Venema 1), White 6 (B. Wagner 3, Crimes 1, L. Wagner 1, Becker 1).