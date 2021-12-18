Manhattan took a two-point lead into the second quarter Friday night, but was unable to sustain enough offense over the next three to notch a non-conference victory.
Manhattan Christian outscored the Tigers 40-22 after the opening frame en route to a 52-36 victory. With the win, the Eagles improved to 6-0 to close out the December portion of the schedule.
“Our guys had a slow start, but played a very disciplined second half,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said.
Manhattan took a 14-12 lead thanks to the effort of Markus Fenno, who buried three 3’s in the first quarter. Wyatt Jones also connected on a shot from behind the arc.
But the Tigers scored just five points in the second quarter and trailed 26-19 at halftime.
“The kids played hard tonight. It was a solid defensive effort and good game until the end of third quarter, then we let it slip away,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “On the offensive side we just didn’t shoot the ball well. Have to credit Manhattan Christian for part of that, they forced us into difficult shots at times.”
Christian stretched its lead to 11 by the end of the third quarter, and Seth Amunrud and Logan Leep led the charge. The duo combined for 27 points and eight 3-pointers, and shined defensively as well.
“Jackson (Leep), Seth, and Logan made big plays for us on the defensive end to turn the momentum in our favor,” said Glaus.
Fenno was the only Tiger to reach double figures with 13 points, while Evan Douma and Jones each had eight.
“We did a better job of getting to the basket, finishing or getting fouled in second half, but shot 47 percent from the line,” said Kragt. “Hopefully we can improve on some things and get a win up in Boulder tomorrow night.”
Manhattan shook off a sluggish start Saturday en route to a District 5B road victory against Jefferson. The Tigers trailed 18-12 after the first quarter, but outscored Jefferson 25-12 in the second en route to a 68-58 win.
“We got off to a slow start in the first quarter then really picked up our intensity in the second. We were able to create some turnovers off the press and went on a 9-0 to give us the lead,” said Kragt. “We never gave it up from there and hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the game. Have to credit my kids for stepping up and playing solid basketball tonight.”
Jones led Manhattan with 17 points, while Fenno had 14 and Corban Johnson 13. Douma also reached double figures with 11.
Jefferson was led by a game-high 27 points from Tyler Harrington.
The Tigers (3-1) are back in action Monday at Deer Lodge.
Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 36
Christian 12 14 13 13 - 52
Manhattan 14 5 9 8 - 36
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 6 4-6 19, Sam Carlson 2 0-0 5, Logan Leep 6 1-3 18, Mason Venema 2 1-1 5, Josiah Oswell 0 0-0 0, Brody Ayers 0 0-1 0, Ethan Venema 1 2-2 4, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Holst 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 9-15 52.
MANHATTAN (2-1) - David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Michael Swan 0 0-2 0, Evan Douma 3 2-4 8, Corban Johnson 2 3-6 7, Wyatt Jones 2 3-8 5, Markus Fenno 4 1-2 13, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-19 36.
3-point goals: MC 9 (L. Leep 5, Amunrud 3, Carlson 1), Man 5 (M. Fenno 4, Jones 1).
Manhattan 69, Jefferson 58
Manhattan 12 25 12 19 - 68
Jefferson 18 12 19 19 - 58
MANHATTAN (3-1) - Callin Fenno 2 2-4 8, Jadon Pierce 1 1-2 3, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 4 3-6 11, Corban Johnson 5 3-4 13, Wyatt Jones 6 3-5 17, Markus Fenno 3 6-6 14, Blaise harned 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 16-25 68.
JEFFERSON (2-2) - Tyler Harrington 9 4-6 27, Tom Meyer 2 0-0 5, Zach Zody 1 0-0 3, Mike Emter 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 1 0-0 2, Luke Eckmann 1 0-0 2, Jake Genger 4 1-2 9, Wade Rykal 4 2-3 10. Totals: 22 7-11 58.
3-point goals: Man 6 (C. Fenno 2, Jones 2, M. Fenno 2), Jeff 7 (Harrington 5, Meyer 1, Zody 1).