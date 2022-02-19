...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the
mountains and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison
Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme
conditions are expected for newborn livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures on Sunday and
initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud, left, dribbles the ball as a Harrison-Willow Creek player defends Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.
Manhattan Christian continued its unbeaten campaign Friday in Butte, but not without facing some adversity in the Maroon Activities Center.
The Eagles trailed after the first quarter in a semifinal game at the District 12C Tournament against Harrison-Willow Creek. They managed to take a 23-18 lead into halftime and then held on in the second half for a 40-32 victory.
“I was proud of the guys,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “On a night where things weren’t going our way, we found a way to grit one out.”
The Eagles (20-0) advanced to the championship game for a ninth consecutive season and will play West Yellowstone at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wolverines defeated Shields Valley in the other semifinal.
While Glaus admitted he didn’t have his best game as a coach, he credited the team for finding a way to win. Seth Amunrud played a major factor and scored a game-high 17 points after shooting 8 of 11 from the field.
Mason Venema also reached double figures with 11 points, while Tebarek Hill chipped in with six.
Martin Ore and Aaron DeFrance each scored nine to lead Harrison-Willow Creek.
“It’s hard to receive some lessons without adversity so we are thankful for this one. We often talk about joy in our locker room. Our priorities need to be Jesus first, then others, and lastly yourself,” said Glaus. “If you mix these up you can either put undo pressure on yourself or your teammates when things aren’t going well. For us to reach our potential we have to come into the game with a sense of humility and never let that go.”