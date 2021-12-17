CHURCHILL — For nearly five minutes Manhattan Christian found itself in an unfamiliar position Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles trailed for much of the first quarter and by as many as five in a District 12C clash against West Yellowstone. But the team quickly regrouped in the second quarter en route to a 74-50 victory.
“Credit to them. I think they’re a talented team and well coached,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “One thing that we could have controlled was our effort and energy. If we have it then we’re ready to go. If we don’t have that effort and energy right off the bat we don’t.”
The Wolverines connected on four 3-pointers in the opening frame, including three by Taylor Hales, to take an 18-14 lead. It marked the first time Christian had trailed this season after eight minutes of play.
But early in the second quarter Seth Amunrud created a steal and delighted the hometown crowd with a dunk at the other end. Then Mason Venema scored six consecutive points as the Eagles surged into the lead, 22-18.
Christian’s defense forced turnovers on the Wolverines' first three possessions of the frame and allowed just six points to take a 38-24 lead into halftime.
“It was effort plays to start it and guys working hard on defense,” said Glaus. “You get a play like that (the dunk) then everybody’s engaged defensively, so we just got to find a way to do that without the big plays.”
While West Yellowstone struggled in the second quarter, it was a fairly even contest in the other three. And the Eagles struggled to contain Zach Gould, who scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter.
The Wolverines finished with six 3-pointers, and the 50 points they scored is the most allowed this season by Christian.
“Good shooters (was) part of it and talented kids for sure,” said Glaus. “But it’s early in the season, so a lot to work on defensively.”
The Eagles received another well-balanced attack offensively with four players in double figures led by 21 from Logan Leep. The team also eclipsed 70 points for the fourth time in five games.
“Selfless group,” said Glaus. “I think if they continue to find each other, then the offense will continue. They trust each other, so that’s huge.”
Christian (5-0, 3-0 District 12C) is back in action Friday with a non-conference game at Manhattan.
Christian’s girls ride fast start to league win
By the midpoint of the first quarter Thursday night Manhattan Christian had already built a nine-point lead.
It was a double figure advantage by the end of the frame and the Eagles went on to rout West Yellowstone 60-29 in a District 12C contest in the Memorial Event Center.
“We got off to a good start, which is the first good start we’ve had this year,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We got a few easy buckets early.”
Junior Grace Aamot led the way for the Eagles, scoring a game and season-high 21 points after shooting 8 of 13 from the field.
“Grace got to the rim and Grace had a good game tonight. Defensively and offensively she played well,” said Bellach. “She was aggressive in looking for a bucket and had 21 points.”
Aamot also shined defensively as she was given the assignment of guarding Emmie Collins. Collins, a talented guard for the Wolverines, was just 4 of 16 from the field for 10 points.
“She did a good job on her. Emmie’s a good player. She works hard and she had to work for everything she got tonight because Grace just did a good job,” said Bellach. “The other girls did too. Alexis (DeVries) came in and guarded her some and Natalie (Walhof) guarded her a little bit, and they did a good job on her too.”
Ava Bellach also reached double figures for the Eagles with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Walhof chipped in with nine points and six boards.
Christian (5-0, 3-0 District 12C) is back in action Friday with a non-conference game at Manhattan.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50
West 18 6 16 10 - 50
Christian 14 24 22 14 - 74
WEST YELLOWSTONE (0-3) - Mason Burden 2-6 6-10 10, Taylor Hales 3 0-0 9, Yahir Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Josh Everest 0 2-2 2, Zach Gould 9 4-5 25, Hayden Turner 0 0-0 0, Loga Kingston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-8 50.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 4 4-5 13, Sam Carlson 0 3-4 3, Logan Leep 10 0-0 21, Mason Venema 5 1-2 13, Josiah Oswell 2 0-0 5, Ethan Venema 3 0-0 7, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Holst 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 6 0-0 12. Totals: 30 8-11 74.
3-point goals: WY 6 (Hales 3, Gould 3), MC 6 (M. Venema 2, Amunrud 1, L. Leep 1, Oswell 1, E. Venema 1).
Girls
Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29
West 5 6 5 13 - 29
Christian 19 10 17 14 - 60
WEST YELLOWSTONE (3-1) - Izzy Coffin 0 0-0 0, Grace Dawkins 2 2-4 6, Sienna Connaghan 0 2-4 2, Natalie Barta 0 2-3 2, Karla Delgado 2 1-2 5, Trista Finney 1 0-3 2, Tiara Norris 0 0-0 0, Natalie Salinas 0 0-0 0, Gigi Ramales 1 0-0 2, Emmie Collins 4 2-3 10. Totals: 10 9-19 29.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Sam Veltkamp 1 0-0 2, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 2 0-0 5, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 3, Bella Triemstra 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 6 2-2 14, Grace Aamot 8 4-4 21, Natalie Walhof 4 0-1 9, Reese Nieuwenhuis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-7 60.
3-point goals: WY 0, MC 4 (VanDyken 1, Lerum 1, Aamot 1, Walhof 1).