CHURCHILL — As Manhattan Christian and Manhattan wrap up the regular season this week, coaches from each team were hoping for the same thing Tuesday night in the Memorial Event Center — a highly competitive match.
It’s exactly what they got as defending State C champion Manhattan Christian trailed for much of the first two sets before rallying. The Eagles were pushed throughout the non-conference match before posting a 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 victory.
“I was really impressed with how we would come back from the point deficit because the first and second set both we were way down and we had to chip away,” Manhattan Christian head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “So I was very impressed with their fight to come back.”
Dinah Sime, who is in her second season at the helm of Manhattan, was also pleased despite failing to close out the first two sets down the stretch.
“We had them. We had them good in a couple of them,” she said. “It’s one thing we’ve been working on all season, and they’ve gotten so much better throughout the season, but it’s something we still work on constantly is being able to finish those sets and close out those sets.”
The Tigers (6-8) took a 7-3 lead to begin the first set thanks to a five-point service run by Morgan Friese. Manhattan Christian rallied and then prevailed after the score was tied at 20 and then 22.
VanDyk contributed some of the early struggles to a new rotation. The team’s seven seniors were honored prior to the match, and each of them saw playing time in the first two sets.
“It took us a bit to get into the groove of that, which we expected,” she said. “Manhattan had a great block. We haven’t really seen a block like that yet this season, so to see that is really good. It’s good preparation for us in tournaments too.”
The Tigers finished with eight blocks in the match with Andi Day Douma tallying five. The senior middle hitter also had 10 kills, including one that gave Manhattan a 20-18 lead in the second set.
But the Eagles rallied to take a 22-21 lead on an ace by Katelyn VanKirk, and eventually won the match following back-to-back kills by Miranda Wyatt.
Manhattan Christian (12-1) jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the third set, and then pulled away after the Tigers had trimmed the deficit to one, 12-11.
Wyatt finished with a team-high eight kills and a block, while Ava Bellach and VanKirk each had four kills.
“We were looking forward to this. All last week we were preparing for it because we want that,” VanDyk said. “We want to have to struggle to win. We don’t want it to be given.”
Sime echoed that sentiment as the Tigers prepare for next week’s District 5B Tournament.
“Like I told the girls, I’m not mad about this loss,” she said. “Christian’s a great team, they got a great offense, they got a dynamic offense, but we put touches on the ball, we put the ball away when we needed to and we played good defense. So competition like this is just setting us up for a good district and postseason run.”
The Eagles wrap up the regular season Wednesday with a District 12C match at Gardiner. Manhattan travels to Jefferson Thursday.
Manhattan Christian def. Manhattan 25-22, 26-24, 25-16.