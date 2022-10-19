CHURCHILL — As Manhattan Christian and Manhattan wrap up the regular season this week, coaches from each team were hoping for the same thing Tuesday night in the Memorial Event Center — a highly competitive match.

It’s exactly what they got as defending State C champion Manhattan Christian trailed for much of the first two sets before rallying. The Eagles were pushed throughout the non-conference match before posting a 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 victory.

Riley Cestnik

Manhattan’s Riley Cestnik passes the ball Tuesday during a match against Manhattan Christian in the Memorial Event Center.
Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt and Manhattan’s Hailey Casebolt (9) each make a play on the ball Tuesday in the Memorial Event Center.

