For the fifth consecutive year Manhattan Christian has reached the championship match of the district tournament.
The Eagles, who have won the past two titles, notched a pair of victories Friday in the Memorial Event Center to advance to the District 12C finale. They produced a pair of sweeps en route to improving to 14-0 against conference foes this season.
The Eagles began the day with a quarterfinal sweep of Ennis. Led by 12 kills from Kiersten Van Kirk, Christian posted a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 victory.
“I thought we came out really strong. We executed our game plan well,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “Ennis played a great game, they play great defense, and we knew that coming in that they were going to pick stuff up and they have a good block.”
The Mustangs displayed their prowess at the net in the second set and briefly took the lead. But after the score was knotted at 19 the Eagles closed out the game on a 6-1 run.
“I think the second set we got a little relaxed and just a little bit just content with where and got ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” said Van Dyk. “We ride momentum a lot, so when momentum is not with us we get a little down.”
Katelyn Van Kirk and Ava Bellach combined for 15 kills and 11 digs, while Jadyn VanDyken dished out 18 assists.
Christian (16-2) advanced to the championship match with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 victory against White Sulphur Springs in the undefeated semifinal. The win also clinched a berth to next week’s divisional tournament.
“We were challenged at that was good. We had to work hard for every point and I thought we stepped up and did that,” Van Dyk said. “We are still working on consistency and building momentum, but it was a fun match.”
Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk each tallied nine kills in the contest, while Bellach had five, and Katelyn Van Kirk also had 12 digs.
“I thought Hope Kenney played a fantastic match. She was everywhere picking stuff up,” said Van Dyk. “Katelyn Van Kirk also defensively really stepped up.”
While there’s still a district championship game to be played, Van Dyk noted the team is motivated by last year’s runner-up finish at the state tournament. The Eagles won the state championship in 2019.
“The girls aren’t going to be content with much less than first place. They’re so talented and they’re hungry,” Van Dyk said. “They are super bothered about last year. They got second at state and always your goal is to get first at state. They’re working hard … it’s going to be exciting to see over the next two and half weeks.”
District 12C Tournament
(at Memorial Event Center, Churchill)
Friday’s scores
Gardiner def. West Yellowstone 25-12, 25-14, 25-10, loser-out.
Lima def. Harrison-Willow Creek 25-23, 25-22, 25-14, loser-out.
Twin Bridges def. Sheridan 25-9, 25-12, 25-15, loser-out.
Gardiner def. Lima 25-15, 25-22, 25-14, loser-out.
Twin Bridges def. Lone Peak 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, lose-out.
Manhattan Christian def. Ennis 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.
White Sulphur Springs def. Shields Valley 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
Gardiner def. Shields Valley 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 17-15, loser-out.
Ennis def. Twin Bridges 25-21, 25-15, 27-29, 25-15, loser-out.
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-19, 25-20, 25-22, semifinal.
Boxscores
Manhattan Christian def. Ennis 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.
ENNIS - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-2) - Kills: 32 (Kiersten Van Kirk 12). Digs: 32 (Ava Bellach 8, Van Kirk 7). Blocks: 5 (Miranda Wyatt 2). Aces: 11 (Jadyn VanDyken 2, Bellach 2). Assists: 29 (VanDkyen 18).
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-2) - Kills: 34 (Katelyn Van Kirk 9, Kiersten Van Kirk 9). Digs: 37 (Ka. Van Kirk 12). Blocks: 4 (Ka. Van Kirk 1.5). Aces: 6 (Jadyn VanDyken 2, Ki. Van Kirk 2). Assists: 33 (Ki. Van Kirk 17, VanDyken 14).