With much of the roster intact from a year ago Manhattan Christian enters the season as a front-runner in Class C. But second-year head coach Layne Glaus isn’t getting caught up in the hype.
Yes, the Eagles went unbeaten in the regular season a year ago. And yes, they placed third at state. But Glaus is taking a conservative approach this winter.
“I think the focus on day to day is where we keep it. It’s something I’ve tried to do with all my teams. There’s a lot of stuff that can go right and wrong in a season whether it’s injuries or a number of things. So you never know,” he said. “Being able to focus on that day to day and keeping those kids in the momentum during practice will be something that we continue to focus on.”
Christian graduated four players from last year’s team, which boasted a 25-2 record. The biggest loss was Caidin Hill, an all-state guard who was a key contributor for the varsity the past four years.
“We lose a lot of leadership losing Caidin. He was kind of a floor general for us,” said Glaus. “But it is nice to have a number of those guys that got the experience at the state tournament. They put in a good summer as well.”
Filling the void left by Hill will likely be a team effort.
“It’ll be by committee I would say. We got a number of guys that can handle it, shoot it and make plays,” said Glaus. “So we won’t rely on one guy to step into that position this year.”
Among the returners are juniors Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill, who were each All-State and first team all-conference selections last year. Amunrud average more than 18 points per game and led the team in 3-pointers, while Hill averaged nearly 10 points per game.
Christian also returns senior Logan Leep, who as a second team all-conference selection. The team’s other returning seniors are Willem Kimm and Jackson Leep.
“Jackson, Willem and Logan, those guys got quite a few minutes. They’re a group of seniors coming back,” said Glaus. “And Seth and Tebarek played key roles.”
Senior Ethan Venema, a 6-foot-4 post, and sophomore Mason Venema are expected to have important roles for the team.
“He’s (Ethan) had a great offseason,” said Glaus. “It will be great to have him competing with Willem this year in practice.”
Christian has struggled in the post since the 6-foot-5 Caleb Bellach graduated in 2019. But Glaus noted the work Kimm has put in over the offseason to solidify the team in the paint.
“He was committed to the weight room all offseason and I feel that’s really helped his athleticism and quickness side to side, and I’d say his confidence as well. So that’s been fun to watch,” he said. “And then he put in a ton of time in his skillwork. So his touch continues to improve around the hoop. We’re excited to rely on him a little bit more on the offensive end this year.”
The Eagles boasted an explosive offense from the perimeter and averaged 66.2 points per game. Glaus expects more balance attack this year.
“We’re going to want to start inside whether it’s get the ball into the post or attack the paint,” he said. “Have Willem and then I mention Ethan again, I think he’s had a great offseason and worked extremely hard. It’ll be great having two big guys we can go to this year.”
Numbers low, but expectations remain high for MC girls
Since taking over the reins of the program three years ago, Jeff Bellach has guided Manhattan Christian to a pair of winning seasons and back-to-back state tournament appearances.
The Eagles have steadily improved and soared to new heights a year ago after posting an unbeaten regular season en route to placing fourth at state. But Bellach will coach a much different looking team this winter.
Christian has just 10 players out and will not be able to field a junior varsity team.
“We can’t do it with 10. We might have a couple of JV games on off nights when the varsity’s not playing,” Bellach, who is also the school’s athletic director, said. “We’re thin, it’s almost impossible to run a JV team.”
The Eagles finished 23-3 last year and lost just three players to graduation. Among that group was All-State post/forward Eliana Kuperus and first team all-conference guard Taylor DeVries.
Thus, Bellach was expecting the majority of the team to return. But Kiersten Van Kirk, a 6-foot-2 All-State post, has decided to graduate early to get a jump start on college volleyball, while fellow senior Hope Kenney has chosen not to participate this season.
“It is disappointing to have only 10 girls committed to the team. And you hear lots of reasons or whatever, but at the same time you want girls that want to be committed and want to be here and be a part of it,” Bellach said. “It is disappointing after coming off of two years of going to the state tournament and finishing fourth last year.”
Christian does return a pair of starters in juniors Grace Aamot and Ava Bellach as well as senior Natalie Walhof. Aamot earned second team all-conference honors last year as a guard.
“Obviously Grace had a fine season last year, but we’re going to ask a little bit more of her,” said coach Bellach. “And offensively, Natalie, she’s been working on her offensive skills, so I think she’ll be able to provide a little more. And Ava had a good spring and summer with travel ball.”
Other returners include juniors Alexis DeVries and Jadyn VanDyken, and sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk. Coach Bellach expects Katelyn Van Kirk, who is 6-foot-1, to help the team in the paint.
“I think she’s grown and matured a lot. She’s not a freshman anymore,” he said. “So I think she’s going to be able to step into that role.”
Junior transfers Reese Nieuwenhuis and Dana Lerum are expected to be key contributors as well. Lerum, who previously started at Harrison-Willow Creek, competed on the Eagles’ JV a year ago due to Montana High School Association’s transfer rules.
Nieuwenhuis, an out-of-state transfer, helped the volleyball team win the state championship this past fall and will help fill the void left by Kuperus.
“A little different player than Eliana, but kind of fills that role a little bit,” said coach Bellach. “She’s a good rebounder, decent shooter and can score around the basket.”
Editor’s note: Manhattan Christian tips off the season Friday at Lone Peak and then travels to White Sulphur Springs Saturday.