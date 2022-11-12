BOZEMAN — After Bridger was unable to return Jadyn VanDyken’s serve at match point, Manhattan Christian’s players either leapt into the air or fell to their knees. The celebration had begun.

For the second consecutive season, and third time in four years, the Eagles won the state Class C championship. They retained their perch after bouncing back from a loss in Friday’s undefeated semifinal against the Scouts to win three matches Saturday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, including two championship matches in a rematch with Bridger.

Class C Champs

Manhattan Christian seniors Alexis DeVries, left, and Ava Bellach celebrate with the Class C championship trophy Saturday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Match Point

Manhattan Christian’s players celebrate after scoring the match-winning point in the second champion Saturday against Bridger at the state Class C tournament.
Reese Nieuwenhuis

Manhattan Christian’s Reese Nieuwenhuis hits past the block of Bridger’s Nikki Roberts Saturday at the state Class C tournament.

