BOZEMAN — After Bridger was unable to return Jadyn VanDyken’s serve at match point, Manhattan Christian’s players either leapt into the air or fell to their knees. The celebration had begun.
For the second consecutive season, and third time in four years, the Eagles won the state Class C championship. They retained their perch after bouncing back from a loss in Friday’s undefeated semifinal against the Scouts to win three matches Saturday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, including two championship matches in a rematch with Bridger.
“It’s so surreal getting to this point because last night it was kind of a wreck, so we were just super down,” junior outside hitter Katelyn Van Kirk said. “And then we just decided that we’re at zero, we can just restart. Three games — just go out and win.”
After losing in four sets to Bridger Friday night, the Eagles swept Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 in the consolation match. Then they defeated Bridger 25-12, 25-27, 25-13, 25-13 in the first championship match before winning the second 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
“We struggled yesterday. We just couldn’t get our rhythm,” Christian head coach Hanna VanDyk said. “We knew coming in today we had to be our best … so they were ready to go. If we work together with this group, this team is just so good, so cohesive.”
While the Eagles (26-2) displayed signs of fatigue in the third set of the second championship, Van Kirk made sure the match wouldn’t be extended. She scored on a cross-court kill to draw Christian within a point, 18-17, and then VanDyken tied it on an ace.
VanDyken capped the match with a seven-point service run, which included three consecutive kills and a block by Van Kirk that gave Christian match point.
“It was stressful especially because I’ve kind of been struggling serving that many in a row,” VanDyken admitted. “So I was really focusing, I did not want to miss my serve, so I was focused and just wanted to get it over.”
It was the fourth consecutive year that Christian lost in the semifinal round and then bounced back on Saturday to force a second championship match. Bridger managed to hold of the Eagles in the second championship in 2020 when the tournament was held in Malta.
“We know we wanted it. We worked really hard for it,” senior outside hitter Ava Bellach said. “With seven seniors it was really tough with that many seniors because you can’t all play at the same time … It was really fun, we wanted it really bad. I guess we just like to take the long way.”
It’s the fourth state championship in program history — the Eagles won in 2011 and 2019 in addition to a year ago — and each has come following a loss in the undefeated semifinal. It’s a remarkable feat that isn’t lost on the players.
“Its crazy, every single year,” said Van Kirk. “Three games is a lot in volleyball back-to-back. It can be exhausting. But it’s crazy that all of the teams just know how to work and to get to that point.”
Van Kirk, a 6-2 outside hitter, was instrumental in the team’s fourth title. She tallied 51 kills on the day, including 16 in the second championship.
But VanDyk also noted the play of middle blockers Miranda Wyatt and Reese Nieuwenhuis. The duo combined for 12 kills and 5 blocks in the second championship, while Wyatt had 7 kills and 4.5 blocks in the first.
Outside of a competitive second set, the Eagles dominated the first championship. Alexis DeVries got things going in the first set with back-to-back aces as Christian jumped out to an 8-3 lead, and then Bridger was unable to keep pace in the third and fourth.
Van Kirk finished with 18 kills, while the team racked up eye-popping 16 blocks.
VanDyk credited her team for making adjustments against Bridger following tentative play in the semifinal loss.
“A good team is how they recover from a loss. Because good teams lose, that’s life, you have a bad day, good teams do lose,” she said. “But how does a good team recover from that loss, and I thought today that they showed that they are a good team. They’re a great team.”
Bridger (27-4) was led by the effort of Mya Goltz, who had 11 kills in each championship match. The senior also had 14 kills in the semifinal.
“I give Bridger credit. They played the game of their lives last night. It was a really good game,” said Bellach. “We had our struggles. We didn’t play as good as we could.
“We came back and won and it was better than last year. It felt good to get it done.”
Manhattan Christian def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, third.
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE – Kills: 31 (P Wason 16, T Erickson 11). Digs: 45 (P Wason 14, K LaBrie 9). Blocks: 3 (K Sheffelmear 2). Aces: 6 (P Wason 5). Assists: 27 (K Simonson 13).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (24-2) – Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 17, Ava Bellach 9). Digs: 61 (Alexis DeVries 19, Van Kirk 11). Blocks: 6 (Miranda Wyatt 2.5). Aces: 4 (Reese Nieuwenhuis 2). Assists: 31 (Jacie Burley 16, Jadyn Van Dyken 15).
Manhattan Christian def. Bridger 25-12, 25-27, 25-13, 25-13.
BRIDGER (27-3) – Kills: 28 (Mya Goltz 11, Dylann Pospisil 9). Digs: 74 (Cassidy Schwend 16, Jessica Althoff 14). Blocks: 4 (Nikki Roberts 4). Aces: 5 (Abby Schwend 2). Assists: 24 (C. Schwend 17).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (25-2) – Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 18, Ava Bellach 7, Miranda Wyatt 7). Blocks: 16 (Jacie Burley 4.5, Wyatt 4.5). Aces: 11 (Alexis DeVries 4). Assists: 38 (Burley 19, Jadyn VanDyken 15).
Manhattan Christian def. Bridger 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.
BRIDGER (27-4) – Kills: 25 (Mya Goltz 11, Dylann Pospisil 8). Digs: 37 (Goltz 14, Abby Schwend 11). Blocks: 4 (Destiny Arguene 2). Assists: 19 (Cassidy Schwend 12, Abby Schwend 6).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (26-2) – Kills: 37 (Katelyn Van Kirk 16, Miranda Wyatt 7). Digs: 69 (Alexis DeVries 21). Blocks: 10 (Wyatt 4). Aces: 4 (Jadyn VanDyken 2). Assists: 35 (Jacie Burley 20, VanDyken 15).