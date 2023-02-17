Bella Triemstra

Manhattan Christian’s Bella Triemstra, right, dribbles past a White Sulphur Springs defender Thursday at the District 12C Tournament in the Marooon Activities Center.

 Photo courtesy of Holly Van Kirk

Led by a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds from Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian cruised to victory Thursday in its first-round game of the District 12C Tournament.

The Eagles led by 19 after the first quarter en route to a 50-20 rout of White Sulphur Springs in the Maroon Activities Center. Three players reached double figures with Bella Triemstra and Grace Aamot tallying 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ava Bellach

Manhattan Christian’s Ava Bellach, left, tries to dribble past a White Sulphur Springs defender Thursday at the District 12C Tournament in the Marooon Activities Center.

