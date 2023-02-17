Led by a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds from Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian cruised to victory Thursday in its first-round game of the District 12C Tournament.
The Eagles led by 19 after the first quarter en route to a 50-20 rout of White Sulphur Springs in the Maroon Activities Center. Three players reached double figures with Bella Triemstra and Grace Aamot tallying 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“It was a good night, good game, the girls came out well prepared with the intensity they needed,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “They did a good job of attacking them the way we wanted them to offensively and then also defensively getting to our spots, knowing personnel and taking care of business there.”
The Eagles (17-2) advanced to the semifinals and will play Ennis at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs defeated Gardiner 61-16 in other first round action.
White Sulphur Springs was coming off a tournament play-in victory Wednesday against Sheridan, but scored just nine points in the first half and shot a paltry 14.6% from the field by game’s end. Kendra Manger was the lone Hornet in double figures with 10 points.
“It’s been a while since we’ve seen them. We played the first game of the year, so a lot has changed since then,” said coach Bellach. “But I felt like the girls did a great job. First tournament game, you never know, and they had a game on the court yesterday. I was pleased with the way our girls came with the confidence they did and the execution that we had.”
Ava Bellach buried five of the team’s six 3’s in the contest and inched closer to achieving a big milestone. She’s now just 26 points from reaching 1,000 career points.