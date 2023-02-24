Two players scored 20 or more points as Manhattan Christian cruised to victory in a first round game of the Western C Divisional Thursday in Butte.
Seth Amunrud poured in a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Mason Venema had 20 points and eight boards, as the Eagles routed Darby 91-53 in the Maroon Activities Center. The 91 points was a season-high and all 12 of the Eagles’ players scored.
“Our top three scorers were our assist leaders tonight,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus noted. “We ended up with 23 assists as a team. Often the assisted look is a higher percentage look, and we took advantage of that.”
The Eagles (21-1) advanced to the semifinals and will play District 12C foe Lone Peak at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bighorns (15-9) defeated St. Regis, 75-48, in other first round action.
“Lone peak is playing well right now,” said Glaus. “They are definitely a different team than the team we played in January. We will have to be locked in on defense.”
Christian led 25-15 after the first quarter and 49-23 at halftime before extending the lead to as much as 38 in the second half. Christian Triemstra reached double figures with 16 points and Tebarek Hill added 11.
Darby (15-6), which plays a loser-out game Friday against St. Regis, was led by the effort of Cullen Duggan, who tallied 21 points. Hooper Reed and Stevan Gabric combined for 22.
“Darby had some talented kids and played with confidence,” said Glaus. “We gave great effort, but our talk was inconsistent on our talk which allowed them to get loose for some easy ones.”