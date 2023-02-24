Two players scored 20 or more points as Manhattan Christian cruised to victory in a first round game of the Western C Divisional Thursday in Butte.

Seth Amunrud poured in a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Mason Venema had 20 points and eight boards, as the Eagles routed Darby 91-53 in the Maroon Activities Center. The 91 points was a season-high and all 12 of the Eagles’ players scored.

Mason Venema

Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema goes up for a shot Thursday against Darby in the Maroon Activities Center in Butte.

