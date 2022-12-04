CHURCHILL — It didn’t take long for the defending state champions to pick up where they left off a year ago in Saturday’s season opener.

Manhattan Christian scored the first 13 points of the contest en route to routing White Sulphur Springs 87-12 in a District 12C clash in the Memorial Event Center.

Mason Venema

Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema scores an inside bucket Saturday against White Sulphur Springs in the Memorial Event Center.

Tags

Recommended for you