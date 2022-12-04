...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will
be possible this evening.
1 of 3
Manhattan Christian’s Christian Triemstra, right, dribbles the ball Saturday against White Sulphur Springs in the Memorial Event Center.
CHURCHILL — It didn’t take long for the defending state champions to pick up where they left off a year ago in Saturday’s season opener.
Manhattan Christian scored the first 13 points of the contest en route to routing White Sulphur Springs 87-12 in a District 12C clash in the Memorial Event Center.
Four Eagles scored in double figures as the team shot 60.3% from the field and dished out 25 assists.
“We had 25 assists and when that number’s high then they’re playing together and looking for each other,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “Very pleased with that.”
Mason Venema got the Eagles going in the first quarter with three 3’s, the last of which stretched the lead to 18-1. The junior went on to finish with a game-high 22 points eight boards.
Glaus noted the work Venema put in during the offseason to improve his game.
“The kid loves to play basketball, so he’s always in the gym,” Glaus said. “He had a great summer in the weight room too and you can tell he’s confident from all that work he put in.”
Christian led 26-5 after the first quarter and 50-8 at halftime. By night’s end, Seth Amunrud had scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Austin Kriebel and Christian Triemstra finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
While nine Eagles contributed points offensively, the defensive effort was equally as impressive. White Sulphur Springs was limited to just three field goals and shot a paltry 8.3% from the field. Tyson Hanson led the team with seven points.
“Loved the effort,” said Glaus. “There’s details that you can always work on and there were times where the talk was up and down. But they gave full effort and I didn’t feel like they were just trying to guard their man, it was a group effort. Pleased with the effort, but the details, the talk and some of the rotations can improve.”
Christian returns to action Tuesday hosting Three Forks in a matchup of defending state champions.