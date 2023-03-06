Nathan Adams Signing

Manhattan Christian senior Nathan Adams poses for a photo with his family March 1 in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Following a campus visit in early December, Nathan Adams knew he’d found the place to continue his education and athletic career. But it was an unexpected choice for the Manhattan Christian senior.

Initially, Adams wasn’t interested in attending Dordt University, a Christian school based in Sioux Center, Iowa. But he decided to visit the campus anyway and then had a change of heart.

Nathan Adams PV

Manhattan Christian’s Nathan Adams, who plans to compete at Dordt University in Iowa, placed fifth at state in the pole vault a year ago.

