CHURCHILL — Following a campus visit in early December, Nathan Adams knew he’d found the place to continue his education and athletic career. But it was an unexpected choice for the Manhattan Christian senior.
Initially, Adams wasn’t interested in attending Dordt University, a Christian school based in Sioux Center, Iowa. But he decided to visit the campus anyway and then had a change of heart.
“My whole high school career I was like, ‘I’m never going to go to Dordt,’” Adams said. “I just wanted to visit there just to see, and they had everything that I wanted.”
That included his major, engineering, as well as a strong track and field program. On March 1, Adams made it official by signing a letter-of-intent in the Memorial Event Center surrounded by family, coaches and classmates.
“I decided to go to Dordt because it had everything I wanted there,” he said. “It’s a Christian school and I really wanted to go to a Christian school, and they have a really good band program and I want to be in a good band program. They have a track team that has pole vault and an indoor pole vaulting place.”
Adams is a standout pole vaulter for the Eagles, earning All-State honors a year ago en route to placing fifth at the state Class C meet. He also competes in the 400, high jump and 4x400 relay.
Adams placed fifth at state in the 400 and helped the relay take second. As a team, Manhattan Christian finished as last year’s state runner up.
While he’s posted personal bests of 5-feet, 10-inches in high jump and 53.27 seconds in the 400, Adams plans to focus on pole vault in college. He has a personal best of 12-feet, 6-inches in just two seasons of competition.
Adams became interested in pole vault while in middle school, but athletes are prohibited from competing in the event until high school. Then the wait became a little longer after his freshman season was canceled due to the worldwide pandemic.
Finally, in his first meet as a sophomore, Adams cleared 8-feet. That progressed to 12-feet and then 12-06 a year ago. And, he’s already matched that height during the indoor season as a member of the Bozeman Track Club.
“My goal is 14 by the end of this year,” Adams said.
Should he achieve that height, Adams would move into second place in the school record book. The record is held by Lincoln Young, who cleared 15-feet, 4-inches in 2017.
“The school record for pole vault is set pretty high by Lincoln,” Adams said. “He’s a really good pole vaulter.”
In addition to Dordt, Adams also looked in-state at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and Montana Tech in Butte.
“Rocky didn’t have what I wanted to study and Montana Tech, it was kind of like my second choice to Dordt,” he said. “I was really looking at Dordt.”
The Defenders add a multitalented athlete to their program. In addition to track, Adams competes in basketball and cross country.
The basketball team won the state championship a year ago and is currently 23-1 heading into this week’s state tournament. The cross country team won a seventh consecutive state title this past season, and Adams placed 3rd to become a three-time All-State runner.
Adams also excels in the classroom and is vice president of the school’s student council and a member of the National Honor Society.