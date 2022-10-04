Ava Bellach

Manhattan Christian senior Ava Bellach recently committed to play basketball at the University of Montana Western.

Ava Bellach grew up attending basketball camps at the University of Montana Western and watched on TV when the women’s team won the 2019 NAIA national championship game.

Thus, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Bellach announced Sept. 28 on social media her verbal commitment to play for the Bulldogs. But, the 6-foot senior from Manhattan Christian noted it was still a tough decision that came down to either Rocky Mountain College or Montana Western.

Ava Bellach averaged 17 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior in leading Manhattan Christian to a 23-4 record.

