Ava Bellach grew up attending basketball camps at the University of Montana Western and watched on TV when the women’s team won the 2019 NAIA national championship game.
Thus, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Bellach announced Sept. 28 on social media her verbal commitment to play for the Bulldogs. But, the 6-foot senior from Manhattan Christian noted it was still a tough decision that came down to either Rocky Mountain College or Montana Western.
“I mostly had to take the coaching staff out of it for both schools,” Bellach explained. “That was so hard because both coaches were what I wanted in a coach and they (the schools) were basically the same distance from home. But I really like the community of Dillon … there’s a lot about Western that I liked.”
Bellach had also looked at Montana Tech — where older brother Caleb plays for the men’s team — as well as a couple of schools out of state. But her history with Montana Western and familiarity with the program was a major factor in the decision.
“I know most of the girls on the team actually,” said Bellach. “There’s a bunch of local girls and there’s a couple from Washington, and then I think one from Idaho, and they’re really talented.”
Among the local talent is Shainy Mack, who helped Three Forks win the Class B state championship in 2018. The junior guard sat out a year before joining the program for the 2019-20 campaign.
There are also nine other Montana players listed on the roster for the 2022-23 season, and Bellach said they have already welcomed her to the team via text message.
Bellach has helped the Eagles reach the State C tournament in each of the past three years, and Manhattan Christian placed fourth in 2021. This past season, she averaged 17 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the team to a 23-4 record.
Bellach earned first team All-State and all-conference honors for her effort, and was also an academic all-state selection.
After beginning her prep career as a perimeter shooter, Bellach handled much of the load in the paint as a power forward as a junior, and expects to serve a similar role for the Bulldogs.
“I think at college I’ll probably play my shooting guard, but also a small forward,” Bellach said. “I do need to round out my game more driving to the basket more rather than just standing out on the three-point line, which will come with cutting and stuff like that.”
Bellach, a four-sport athlete, opted to sit out the track season a year ago to compete on a select AAU team based out of Boise, Idaho. She noted that experience has helped improve her all-around game.
“It really worked my game and not only that, but it also worked my exposure to other colleges,” she said. “Obviously I’m not going out of state, but it did (help) with my exposure. Coach (Lindsay) Woolley from Western came and watched me in Arizona, and I made lifelong friends also in AAU. I talk to some of those girls on my team still every day.”
In addition to basketball and track, Bellach also competes in cross country and volleyball. Last year she helped both programs win state championships and earned All-State honors as an outside hitter in volleyball.
Cross country is seeking a third consecutive title this fall, while the volleyball team is currently unbeaten and pursuing a third championship in four years.
“Cross country’s going good. We got some more girls to go out this year, which was good. We really get along as a team together and same with volleyball,” said Bellach. “As a team we gel so much together and we have fun on the court. It’s just a lot of fun with both of those teams and I hope that carries on to basketball too.”
Bellach wanted to make a decision about her future prior to basketball season, and noted a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.
“That was one of the biggest things that I wanted to get done. I want to be able to enjoy senior year, and some people asked me why you don’t wait until after your senior basketball season to see if you get different offers,” said Bellach. “But honestly I don’t think I needed to wait. I think it was a good decision to make it early and I’m honestly so relieved of the stress. Not bad stress, but like the stress of having to decide.”
Bellach plans to study elementary education and follow in the footsteps of her father, Jeff, who is currently the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Manhattan Christian.
“I hope to actually be a basketball coach like my dad,” Bellach said. “So elementary education is a good fit for me and I also enjoy little kids, so it’s a good fit.”