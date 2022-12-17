Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian's Katelyn Van Kirk hits the ball around a block during a match against Bridger at the State C tournament last month. The junior has verbally committed to playing at Boise State University.

 Dan Chesnet

While she has another year of high school to complete, Katelyn Van Kirk already knows what she’ll be doing after graduation. On Thursday the Manhattan Christian standout verbally committed to play volleyball at Boise State University.

Van Kirk, a 6-2 outside hitter, had also looked Clemson University and the University of Missouri before choosing to play for the Broncos.

