Manhattan Christian's Katelyn Van Kirk hits the ball around a block during a match against Bridger at the State C tournament last month. The junior has verbally committed to playing at Boise State University.
While she has another year of high school to complete, Katelyn Van Kirk already knows what she’ll be doing after graduation. On Thursday the Manhattan Christian standout verbally committed to play volleyball at Boise State University.
Van Kirk, a 6-2 outside hitter, had also looked Clemson University and the University of Missouri before choosing to play for the Broncos.
“I had a few deadlines for most of the schools that I was going to, so I kind of had to choose anyways,” Van Kirk said making her decision now. “But I just really wanted to get it over with just to know where I’m going and just figure out my future.”
Van Kirk will join older sister Kiersten, who was a freshman right side hitter for Boise State this past season. The duo helped Manhattan Christian reach the state Class C championship match in 2020 and 2021. They won the state title together in 2021.
Van Kirk had planned to carve out her own path at the next level, but the lure of another opportunity to play with her sister was too tempting to pass up.
“I told myself that I wasn’t going to let her be a part of it, and then she definitely was a part of it,” Van Kirk said. “She’s my best friend and we just play together all the time, so I feel like I had to play with her. Getting to know I get to play with her again and one last time, it’s not over, is just so exciting.”
Van Kirk noted she told her parents, Holly and Kenny, the goal was to travel south to play collegiately. But she noted the coaching staff at Boise State made her feel at home, and that “Boise was the best town that I could see myself in.”
There was another factor, too. Both mom and dad played college basketball for the Broncos, but Van Kirk stressed she wasn’t pressured into choosing Boise State.
“They were really good about it. They weren’t making me go to Boise,” Van Kirk said. “They wanted me to go there, but they were really good about it, they were supportive through it all. They just kind of helped me figure out what Boise was really like and what all the other schools were like too.”
This past season Van Kirk helped the Eagles post a 26-2 record as the program won a third state title over the past four years. She led the team in kills (414) and ranked fifth in digs (225) en route to earning All-State and first team all-conference honors for a second consecutive season.
Van Kirk moved into sixth place all-time in program history with 1,012 kills and is 21st in digs with 657.
Van Kirk also competes as a forward/post in basketball and helped the Eagles reach the state tournament a year ago during a 23-4 campaign. Manhattan Christian is off to a 5-0 start this season.
But Van Kirk said she’ll likely graduate early next year to get a jump on college — Kiersten also graduated early — thus this season will likely be her last in basketball.
“It’s very bittersweet. I think about it all the time,” Van Kirk said. “I’m like, ‘This is my last basketball season.’ Basketball, I love basketball, that and volleyball are my favorite things ever. So it’s pretty sad, but I’m excited to just go to the next chapter in my life.”
Van Kirk, who will officially sign with Boise State next year, plans to study sports marketing.