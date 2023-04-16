As the last remnant of snow quickly melted from the infield at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, athletes were treated to a rare sunny spring day at the Gallatin Valley Invitational Saturday.
Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken took advantage of the pleasant conditions to win three individual events. Led by her effort, Manhattan Christian placed fourth in the team standings with 77.85 points.
“This is like perfect track weather. I love it,” VanDyken said shortly after easily winning the 400-meter run. “Sunny but it’s not hot. No wind, no rain, snow melted. So, it’s been great.”
Belgrade won the team title, edging Dillon 172.85-172.75. Twin Bridges was third with 105 points, while Manhattan was fifth and Three Forks 17th with scores of 60 and 8 points, respectively.
VanDyken won the 100 (12.73), 200 (26.39) and 400 (1:00.47) and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, which posted a winning time of 52.12 seconds.
“I’m really happy with my times,” VanDyken, who is the defending Class C champion in the 200 and 400, said. “My 100 was only like .10 seconds off my PR from state last year. My 200, I slowed down at the end, but I felt like I could have run a little faster. I’m still really happy with my time because it was like my PR from state sophomore year.”
VanDyken ran the second leg of the relay taking the first handoff from Sam Veltkamp and then handing off to Hadley Bradford. Alexis DeVries sealed the win with a strong anchor leg.
VanDyken typically runs the longest leg of the relay and by the time she handed the baton to Bradford the Eagles had several steps on the com-petition.
“I try to get the baton as early as I can and then hand it off as close to the end of the exchange zone over there, so I can run the most,” VanDyken explained. “And the boys do too. We’ve been doing that since my sophomore year.”
Tori Venema was Christian’s only other winner on the day. The senior posted a personal best in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 9-feet, 6-inches.
Belgrade had a slew of athletes earn team points but did not win an event. Taylor Simon led the way with a runner up finish in shot put (33-00) and third place finish in discus (93-09).
Grace Stewart set a personal best en route to placing second in the 3,200-meter run (12:47.21), while Josie Blazina and Mayiehl Shaw each had top five finishes in a handful of events.
Manhattan’s lone winner on the day was Ella Miller, who posted a time of 6:06.12 in the 1,600-meter run. The sophomore also placed third in the 3,200 (13:12.28) with a personal best time.
Bella Jones had the top finish of the day for Three Forks, placing third in the 800 (2:38.57).
On the boys’ side, Belgrade placed second with 188.5 points, while Christian was fourth with 94.5. Manhattan and Three Forks were 9th and 10th, respectively, with 37.5 and 22 points.
In one of the most anticipated races of the day, Belgrade’s Wilson Schmidt pulled away from the field over the final lap en route to winning the 1,600. The freshman posted a personal best time of 4:34.95.
Wilson, who also ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, remains unbeaten this season in the mile and two-mile. However, it’s just his second attempt at the 1,600 and he’s only run the 3,200 once thus far.
“I wish I did the mile for the first meet because I would have had some competition there (in Missoula) and that would have been nice to run with,” Schmidt said. “Other than that, I’m really happy with how it’s been going.”
The 1,600 also featured Christian’s Oren Arthun and Jefferson’s Luke Mest, who tied with identical times of 4:40.76. Arthun, a junior, is the defending Class C champion in the event.
“It felt nice to have someone to compete with and run alongside, and help me get to that time,” Schmidt said of Arthun.
Christian had two winners on the day with Shaphan Huber posting a top time of 2:01.49 in the 800 and Nathan Adams clearing 12-feet, 6-inches in pole vault. Adams also placed second in the 400 (52.68).
Seth Amunrud and Benjamin Kimm added a runner up finishes in long jump (19-11.50) and pole vault (10-00), respectively, for the Eagles.
Jordan Fetterman earned a runner up finish in discus (130-01) for Belgrade, while teammate Beau Kastner was second in javelin with a personal best throw of 157-feet, 5-inches.
Manhattan’s top finisher on the day was Case Kruse, who set a personal best en route to placing second in the shot put with a mark of 43-feet, 10.50-inches.
