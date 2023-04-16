As the last remnant of snow quickly melted from the infield at the Belgrade Booster Club Track, athletes were treated to a rare sunny spring day at the Gallatin Valley Invitational Saturday.

Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken took advantage of the pleasant conditions to win three individual events. Led by her effort, Manhattan Christian placed fourth in the team standings with 77.85 points.

Jadyn VanDyken

Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken sprints toward the finish line en route to winning the 400-meter run Saturday at the Gallatin Valley Invitational.
Mayiehl Shaw

Belgrade’s Mayiehl Shaw lands in the sand pit while competing in long jump Saturday at the Gallatin Valley Invitational.
Wilson Schmidt

Belgrade’s Wilson Schmidt laps a pair of runner en route to winning the 1,600-meter run Saturday at the Gallatin Valley Invitational.

