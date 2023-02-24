Christian Triemsta

Manhattan Christian’s Christian Triemstra shoots over a pair of Lone Peak defenders Friday in a semifinal game of the Western C Divisional in Butte.

 Dan Chesnet

BUTTE — Manhattan Christian trailed much of the first quarter Friday night. But once the team found its groove in the second quarter, and then dug in defensively in the second half, the Eagles cruised to victory in the Maroon Activities Center.

Four players finished in double figures and the defense forced 17 turnovers as Christian routed Lone Peak 80-39 in the semifinals of the Western C Divisional. The Eagles advanced to the championship game and will play Harrison-Willow Creek at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tebarek Hill

Manhattan Christian senior Tebarek Hill passes the ball Friday against Lone Peak in a semifinal game of the Western C Divisional in Butte.
Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian’s Seth Amunrud collides with Lone Peak’s Ebe Grawbow (25) and Max Romney (13) while grabbing a rebound Friday in a semifinal game of the Western C Divisional in Butte.

