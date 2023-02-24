BUTTE — Manhattan Christian trailed much of the first quarter Friday night. But once the team found its groove in the second quarter, and then dug in defensively in the second half, the Eagles cruised to victory in the Maroon Activities Center.
Four players finished in double figures and the defense forced 17 turnovers as Christian routed Lone Peak 80-39 in the semifinals of the Western C Divisional. The Eagles advanced to the championship game and will play Harrison-Willow Creek at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harrison-Willow Creek (19-5) defeated West Yellowstone 49-47 on a game-winning bucket by Joe Cima with 1.2 seconds remaining. It will be the third meeting between the teams with Christian having won the previous two.
“They’re a well-coached, scrappy, talented bunch and they fight as you saw tonight in that game,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “So we’re excited. It’s been a good game against them both times we played them. The energy and effort will come into play tomorrow night.”
Christian (22-1) lacked energy to start against Lone Peak and had to claw back from a five-point deficit in order to tie the contest at 15 at the end of the first quarter. Mason Venema buried a pair of 3’s in the frame, while Christian Triemstra had another to spark the rally.
“We were definitely a little flat,” senior guard Tebarek Hill, who finished with 19 points, said. “We had some times where we could have kicked it out and we had some wide open looks, but we kinda shot a lot of early shots and weren’t really getting the ball moving. And we didn’t get as many transition looks as we usually do.”
Hill helped settle things down in the second quarter, tying the game at 18 on a 3 and then capping the first half with another to give Christian a 36-24 lead at halftime.
During the break Glaus stressed the importance of shutting down the gaps and help side defense. The adjustment worked as the Eagles outscored Lone Peak 44-15 in the second half.
“We were just getting beat in the gaps a lot,” said Hill. “Our help side wasn’t quite there, so coach at halftime made it a point of emphasis that we need load cross side when they are driving and if we load then we’re going to be helping and make it tougher for them.”
While the Eagles closed the gaps in the halfcourt set, they broke the game open with their fullcourt pressure. Glaus noted the team’s energy on defense to begin the third quarter got things rolling.
“At this point in the year any team that you play if you’re not ready to go they’ll hang with you or jump on you right away,” he said. “Should be a good lesson for us that number one we have to come out with energy and effort.”
Venema led all scorers with 22 points, while Triemstra and Seth Amunrud finished with 17 and 15, respectively. Amunrud also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Lone Peak, which plays Drummond in a loser-out game Saturday morning, was led by Max Romney, who recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
Manhattan Christian 80, Lone Peak 39
Lone Peak 15 9 10 5 - 39
Christian 15 21 19 25 - 80
LONE PEAK (15-10) – Gus Hammond 5 0-0 12, Will Helms 0 0-0 0, Matthew Jennings 0 0-0 0, Bedway 1 0-0 3, Colter Marino 0 0-0 0, Max Romney 4 2-2 11, Ben Saad 1 0-0 2, Oliver McGuire 0 0-0 0, Juliusz Shipman 3 0-0 8, Charlie Distad 0 2-2 2, Ebe Grabow 0 1-4 1, Grady Towle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-8 39.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) – Mason Venema 9 2-2 22, Jack Scott 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 7 2-3 19, Rance Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Nathan Adams 0 0-0 0, Christian Triemstra 7 1-2 17, Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 2, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 6 3-3 15, Isaiah Hoist 0 0-0 0, Dominic Hoist 0 0-0 0, Johnathon Venhuizen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 32 8-10 80.