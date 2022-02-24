Less than 90 seconds into the contest Thursday afternoon, Jeff Bellach called a time out. Manhattan Christian had missed its first three shots and the head coach had seen enough.
Following the 30-second break the Eagles quickly regrouped from a 4-0 deficit and settled into the game over the rest of the opening frame. By the time Ava Bellach buried a 3 to beat the buzzer to end the first quarter, Christian had taken control.
The Eagles led by double figures at the break against Charlo en route to a 43-30 quarterfinal victory to begin the Western C Divisional at Frenchtown High School.
“I thought we settled in after a bit of a slow start and played a couple really good quarters,” coach Bellach said. “We were able to execute for some good shots and extend the lead there in those middle quarters.”
Christian (21-1) will play a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Friday against unbeaten Seeley-Swan (21-0). The Blackhawks defeated West Yellowstone, 50-36, in other quarterfinal action.
“Looking forward to matching up with Seeley, they’ve had a great year and we know and respect them well,” said coach Bellach.
After Ava Bellach gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with her 3, Natalie Walhof connected on a pair of shots from behind the arc in the second quarter. The senior tallied 10 of her team-high 12 points in the frame as Christian took a 26-15 lead into halftime.
“Natalie did make some big buckets and that’s what you have to have your seniors do,” said coach Bellach.
The Eagles began the second half with an 8-0 run, featuring back-to-back 3’s from Ava Bellach and Jadyn VanDken, to stretch the lead to 19. While Charlo (17-4) never got closer than 13 from there, coach Bellach felt his team lost some intensity in the final frame.
“We took the foot off the gas in the fourth and it got a little sloppy offensively, but our defense was still solid,” he said. “And we did what we needed to do to win.”
Katelyn Van Kirk reached double figures for Christian with 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds, while Ava Bellach finished with nine points, including a pair of 3’s.
Hayleigh Smith led Charlo with a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds.
Manhattan Christian 43, Charlo 30
Charlo 7 8 8 7 - 30
Christian 14 12 12 5 - 43
CHARLO (17-4) - Kassidi Cox 2 0-0 4, Hayleigh Smith 4 6-13 15, Katelyn Young 0 0-2 0, Sidney Bauer 3 0-0 6, Seely McDonald 1 0-0 2, Mila Hawk 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 7-17 30.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-1) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-1 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 2-2 5, Bella Triemstra 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Van Kirk 5 1-2 11, Ava Bellach 3 1-2 9, Grace Aamot 2 2-2 6, Natalie Walhof 5 0-2 12. Totals: 16 6-11 43.
3-point goals: Cha 1 (Smith), MC 5 (Bellach 2, Walhof 2, VanDyken 1).