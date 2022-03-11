Plentywood's Liv Wangerin admitted there was a little bit of revenge on the Wildcats' minds when they opened their state basketball tournament run Thursday.
"We knew they were going to be tough," Wangerin said. "We played them in volleyball and we had a little revenge in mind because we lost to them in the state championship so that was definitely a factor coming out."
They removed any possibility of a similar outcome early Thursday when the Wildcats (23-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 19-5 in the second en route to a 56-13 victory.
“It felt really good to get out the first game and play like that," Wangerin said.
“I knew that we could challenge these teams and I knew we could put up a fight," Plentywood's Shayla Fawcett said. "I knew we were ready."
The Wildcats were opportunistic defensively and scored 26 points off turnovers compared to none for the Eagles.
"We ran into a good team," Manhattan Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. "Those girls are skilled, athletic, obviously put some time in and are physical.”
The senior Wangerin led the Wildcats with 20 points and nine rebounds and Emma Brensdal chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds.
Manhattan Christian's Natalie Walhof scored five points to lead the Eagles as they struggled to gain momentum.
"I thought the girls competed hard and they stayed with it even though they were down by a big margin. Their effort was still there in the second half even though there wasn’t a lot of good things getting accomplished," Bellach said. "I was proud of the girls for sticking with the effort."
Plentywood will face Roy-Winifred in the semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m just really proud of my teammates," Wangerin said. "They all came out and each did their job and we got it done."
Ekalaka and Manhattan Christian (23-3) will try to stave off elimination by meeting Friday at 11 a.m.
Plentywood 56, Manhattan Christian 13
Plentywood 17 19 9 11 - 56
Christian 3 5 3 2 - 13
PLENTYWOOD (23-1) - A Curtiss 2 0-0 6, M Tommerup 1 0-1 3, Annie Kaul 4 0-2 9, A Sampson 1 0-0 2, B Kleppen 1 0-0 3, S Fawcett 0 0-0 0, Paityn Curtiss 0 0-0 0, D Bomtager 0 0-0 0, E Brensdal 6 1-2 13, L Kittelson 0 0-0 0, Liv Wangerin 8 2-5 20, J Sodequist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-12 56.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-3) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Dana Lerum 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 3, Grace Aamot 1 1-1 3, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 5, Reese Nieuenhuis 1 0-1 2. Totals: 5 1-2 13.
3-point goals: Ple 7 (A. Curtiss 2, Wangerin 2, Tommerup 1, Kaul 1, Kleppen 1), MC 2 (Bellach 1, Walhof 1).