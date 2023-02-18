...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire
chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry
should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may
want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema gets past a Harrison-Willow Creek defender en route to taking a shot Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.
Manhattan Christian soared into its 10th consecutive district championship game with a semifinal victory Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.
The Eagles built a 22-point halftime lead then held off a furious fourth quarter charge by Harrison-Willow Creek for a 75-65 victory at the District 12C Tournament.
“Harrison is a well-coached, scrappy team,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “In the second half we relaxed a little bit on defense and to their credit they hit some big shots in the fourth to chip away at the lead.”
Harrison-Willow Creek (15-5) outscored the Eagles 26-13 over the final eight minutes to cut into the deficit. But Christian had done enough in the first half to withstand the rally.
“Our boys came out ready to play,” said Glaus. “I thought they moved the ball well. They had 16 assists in the first half.”
The Eagles led 27-17 after the first quarter and 47-25 at halftime. Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill led the charge with each scoring 20 points.
Hill shot 4 of 6 from behind the arc and 8 of 15 from the field, while Amunrud grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to record a double-double.
“Tebarek shot the ball well and his teammates did a good job finding him,” said Glaus.
Mason Venema and Christian Triemstra also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Austin Kriebel chipped in with nine.
Joe Cima led the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points and eight boards.
Christian (19-1) will try to avenge its only loss of the season in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday against West Yellowstone. The Wolverines won the regular season matchup in December, but Christian competed without two injured starters in a 67-59 loss.