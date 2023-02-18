Mason Venema

Manhattan Christian’s Mason Venema gets past a Harrison-Willow Creek defender en route to taking a shot Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.

 Photo courtesy of Holly Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian soared into its 10th consecutive district championship game with a semifinal victory Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.

The Eagles built a 22-point halftime lead then held off a furious fourth quarter charge by Harrison-Willow Creek for a 75-65 victory at the District 12C Tournament.

Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian’s Seth Amunrud (21) splits a pair of Harrison-Willow Creek defenders while taking a shot Friday in the Maroon Activities Center.

