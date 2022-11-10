BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian hasn’t lost very many sets this season, and it served as a bit of a wake up call when it happened Thursday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Eagles were unable to hang on to a late lead against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in a quarterfinal match of the state Class C tournament, but bounced back in a big way. They dominated the next three en route to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 victory.

Manhattan Christian Defense

Manhattan Christian senior Jadyn VanDyken, left, and Alexis DeVries nearly collide with each other while making a dig Thursday against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale at the state Class C tournament.
Miranda Wyatt

Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt (7) tips the ball over the block of Roy-Winifred’s Isabelle Heggem Thursday during the state Class C tournament in Bozeman.

