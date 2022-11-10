BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian hasn’t lost very many sets this season, and it served as a bit of a wake up call when it happened Thursday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Eagles were unable to hang on to a late lead against Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in a quarterfinal match of the state Class C tournament, but bounced back in a big way. They dominated the next three en route to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 victory.
Earlier in the day Christian (23-1) swept Roy-Winifred, although it wasn’t easy, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 in a first round match. With two victories on Day 1, the Eagles advanced to the undefeated semifinal for a fourth consecutive season and will play Bridger at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s going to be a battle. They’re a great team, coached well, they run their stuff very well and their defense is not what we’re used to seeing,” Christian head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “But we’re excited, we want to beat Bridger, it’s a fun game to win. We’re excited about the opportunity and hopefully we come to play.”
The teams have met in two of the past three championship matches with the Eagles winning in 2019 and Bridger taking the title in 2020 when the tournament was held in Malta due to Covid.
Christian led 22-21 late in the first set of the quarterfinal match on a kill by Katelyn Van Kirk, but stumbled down the stretch as the Mavericks closed it out on a 4-1 run.
“They we just giving it to us. We weren’t playing bad, we just weren’t at our best, and you have to be at our best to win,” said VanDyk. “So then second, third and fourth we had a little bit of lulls, but we hit well, defense was fantastic today and our serving has been better than it has been in a very long time.”
The Eagles pulled away midway through the second set and then dominated the third and fourth. The team finished with 53 kills with three players finishing in double figures.
“We came into this maybe a little bit too confident, but then we kind of figured things out and got in a groove and ran stuff faster,” junior middle hitter Miranda Wyatt said. “That was probably our best game of the season (offensively). It was really good.”
Wyatt finished with 10 kills and 2.5 blocks, while senior Ava Bellach had 13 kills and Van Kirk 15.
The Eagles also received a boost on the service line with senior Dana Lerum coming off the bench to record three of the team’s 12 aces.
“She’s been our person, like our go-to, if we need a serving specialist she’s going to be the guy,” said VanDyk. “But she had that great dig there too, so she’s not only serving she’s covering the floor. So very happy with how she played today.”
Earlier in the day, the Eagles shook off some jitters, as well as the towering presence of Isabelle Heggem. The 6-4 middle hitter for Roy-Winifred was a force along the front row and finished with a match-high 16 kills.
“We always think that we’re super tall and then looking up to someone else is definitely tricky with them hitting around you,” Wyatt, who is an inch shorter than Heggem, said. “It was a fun matchup.”
The Outlaws led much of the first set, and by as many as six, 12-8, before Christian rallied to win. Then Roy-Winifred held a 16-14 lead in the second following a six-point service run by Jayda Southworth.
But Christian again rallied, and capped the second set on a tip by Jacie Burley. The Eagles pulled away down the stretch in the third to finish off a hard-earned sweep.
VanKirk finished with 15 kills and 1.5 blocks, while Burley dished out 14 assists and had 10 digs.
While Christian won the championship a year ago playing on the east court, and VanDyk noted it took a while for her players to adjust to playing in the north court of the facility. And, to remember to take it one match at a time.
“That first game you’re thinking, “OK, I got to make it to the championship.’ You’re not thinking in the moment, you’re thinking big pictured,” VanDyk said. “So we had to get through it. I think it was good to have that fight and have to struggle, so that way you’re like, ‘OK, we need to change for the next set.’”
State C Tournament
(at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MSU)
Thursday’s scores
Chinook def. Circle 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14.
Bridger def. Twin Bridges 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-20.
Manhattan Christian def. Roy-Winifred 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Belt 26-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 16-14.
Bridger def. Chinkook 18-25, 29-31, 25-20, 25-18, 15-10.
Manhattan Christian def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10.
Boxscores
Manhattan Christian def. Roy-Winifred 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
ROY-WINIFRED – Kills: 29 (Isabelle Heggen 16). Digs: 63 (Dakota Crabtree 16). Blocks: 6 (Jayda Southworth 3). Aces: 3 (Southworth 2). Assists: 29 (Hannah Ewen 26).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) – Kills: 29 (Katelyn Van Kirk 15). Digs: 44 (Alexis DeVries 14, Jacie Burley 10). Blocks: 4.5 (Ava Bellach 1.5, Van Kirk 1.5). Aces: 6 (Bellach 3). Assists: 24 (Burley 14, Jadyn VanDyken 10).
Manhattan Christian def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE – Kills: 31 (Teagan Erickson 15, Paige Wason 10). Digs: 43 (Kora LaBrie 11, Wason 10). Blocks: 5 (Kendall Sheffelmear 2). Aces: 5 (Wason 2, Sheffelmear 2). Assists: 25 (Wason 12).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-1) – Kills: 53 (Katelyn Van Kirk 15, Ava Bellach 13, Miranda Wyatt 10). Digs: 62 (Bellach 15, Alexis DeVries 12, Jadyn VanDyken 11). Blocks: 5 (Wyatt 2.5). Aces: 12 (Jacie Burely 4, Dana Lerum 3). Assists: 47 (VanDyken 23, Burley 20).