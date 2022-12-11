CHURCHILL — In its first two games of the season Manhattan Christian dominated its opponents and faced little adversity. That was not the case Friday in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles trailed by three, 28-25, with 2:30 left in the first half against Townsend in their opening game of the Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament. The Bulldogs had rallied with a 9-0 run to pull in front, but the lead was short-lived.
Mason Venema buried a 3 from the left wing and was fouled on the play. The junior made the ensuing free throw to put Christian up 29-28.
While Townsend briefly regained the lead on a bucket by Sawyer Horne, the Eagles closed out the half on an 11-0 run en route to an 84-51 victory. Christian then defeated Whitehall 60-31 on Saturday.
“We love to get tested like that and that’s a good team. Well coached and they worked hard, they moved the ball really well, and they made it tough on us and that’s something we need,” Eagles head coach Layne Glaus said. “First time seeing a zone this year and it’s hard to simulate in practice. Being down, they showed some grit and they stayed together when we were down three. And then they closed that second quarter off the right way.”
The victories extended Christian’s win streak to 33 dating back to the 2021 state tournament. The program has also won 47 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2020.
The first half against Townsend was close throughout as the Bulldogs connected on four 3’s with strong perimeter shooting. Jesus Garcia led the charge and eventually with a team-high 17 points.
But Christian did a much better job defensively in the second half and limited Townsend just seven field goals, including a two 3’s.
“We did a better job getting back in transition because they took some quick threes. They’d throw it up and then kick it out right away, so better job in transition,” said Glaus. “Defensively we did a better job of staying in front of our man so they couldn’t get into the paint, and then off the ball we were loaded and did a better job of connecting with their cutters. Because they were getting inside-out looks and shooting a high percentage on those. I felt like we got back to our fundamentals.”
The one-two punch of Seth Amunrud and Venema proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. The duo combined for 53 points (including four dunks) and 15 rebounds. Nathan Adams also reached double figures with 12 points and six boards.
Saturday, Christian Triemstra shot 9 of 14 from the field en route to scoring a game-high 21 points for Christian. Venema added 18 points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles competed over the weekend without Austin Kriebel. The senior suffered a broken fibula in the team’s victory against Three Forks and is expected to miss significant time.
“We’ll miss him for sure. He’s one of the best shooters in the program and he’s just got a great attitude and we’re praying for him and hope he gets back soon,” said Glaus. “But we do have some of those sophomores that are hungry that we can plug in. They’re giving us good minutes right now, so next man up type of mentality and then we’ll be ready to plug Austin in when the time comes.”
Christian returns to action Dec. 16 hosting Manhattan and then travels to West Yellowstone the following day to wrap up its December slate of games.
Manhattan Christian 84, Townsend 51
3-point goals: White 4 (Grimes 2, Pochelon 1, French 1), MC 7 (Triemstra 3, Venema 2, Amunrud 1, VanDyken 1).