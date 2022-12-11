Seth Amunrud

Manhattan Christian senior Seth Amunrud (21) looks to pass the ball after driving into the lane Friday against Townsend in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — In its first two games of the season Manhattan Christian dominated its opponents and faced little adversity. That was not the case Friday in the Memorial Event Center.

The Eagles trailed by three, 28-25, with 2:30 left in the first half against Townsend in their opening game of the Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament. The Bulldogs had rallied with a 9-0 run to pull in front, but the lead was short-lived.

Mason Venema

Junior Mason Venema dunks the ball during Manhattan Christian’s victory against Townsend Friday in the Memorial Event Center.
Carter VanDyken

Manhattan Christian’s Carter VanDyken (12) leaps past Towsnend’s Kade Newman en route to scoring a fourth quarter bucket Friday in the Memorial Event Center.

