BILLINGS — The repeat bid is alive and well.
It certainly didn’t look that way late in the fourth quarter Friday after Manhattan Christian had fallen behind by four. But Jack Scott provided two of the biggest buckets of the contest and the defending state champions are back in the title game.
Scott, a sophomore guard, tied the score with 21.8 seconds left in regulation and then made the go-ahead bucket late in overtime as the Eagles survived Belt, 61-56, in the semifinals of the State C tournament in First Interstate Arena.
“Jack is just steady,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “He never gets bent out of shape and it seems like he always just makes the simple play and works his butt off. It’s fitting that he was the one to get those two buckets late.”
The Eagles (25-1) will try to win their second consecutive championship, and third since 2019, when they play Big Sandy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers (22-5) defeated Broadus, 55-53, in the other semifinal.
Returning to a state championship game in consecutive seasons is no easy feat, but Christian followed up an unbeaten campaign a year ago with just one loss thus far. That defeat was before Christmas break — with two starters out of the lineup — and the team has won 20 in a row since.
“It’s hard work, there’s a lot of great teams. Even in our conference there’s great teams that we had to go through. So very proud of the guys,” said Glaus. “And to get here, it’s not easy, and a lot of that goes to the boys and the time they put in in the offseason. Even the community and how much time they pour into our kids, it’s kind of a group effort.”
It appeared all the hard work might not pay off as Belt rallied from 12-point deficit early in the second half to take a 38-35 lead in the fourth quarter following back-to-back 3’s by Bridger Vogl and Garrett Metrione. Then Vogl gave the Huskies a 49-45 lead with 1:33 remaining in regulation on long a fade-away jumper.
The Eagles misfired on a handful of chances over the next 50 seconds, including two misses by Mason Venema. But following a time out with 40.5 seconds to go, Venema scored off an inbounds lob from Tebarek Hill to trim the deficit to two, 49-47.
Less than 20 seconds later, after the defense made a stop, Venema dished a pass in the paint to Scott to tie it at 49. Then the Eagles survived a missed shot in the paint at the other end by Belt's Reese Paulson.
“Jack, he’s been a clutch player for us all year coming off the bench, and he just came up clutch for us at the end there,” said Venema.
Christian scored the first points of overtime on a bucket by Seth Amunrud, but trailed by a point three times, including 56-55 with 55.6 seconds left. The Eagles took the lead for good, 57-56, when Scott scored and was fouled with 34 seconds to go. While he missed the ensuing free throw, Hill closed out the game with four consecutive makes from the stripe.
“We knew coming into this game that this wasn’t going to be an easy one at all,” said Venema. “We knew that we had to work for it, and we knew that it was going to come down the stretch and it did.”
Venema, who finished with a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds, wasn’t even sure if he’d be playing this weekend. The junior injured in his lower back in the semifinals of the divisional tournament and did not play in the championship game.
“I was actually anticipating last week not even being able to play at the tournament and then ended up getting cleared. That’s all glory to God,” Venema said. “It was out of blue that the doctor finally said it was an older injury and I was able to come back and that’s all glory to God. Without him I wouldn’t even be playing in the state tournament.”
Christian Triemstra and Amunrud also reached double figures for the Eagles with 11 and 13 points, respectively, while Hill added six points and nine boards.
Vogl led the Huskies with a game-high 29 points after shooting 8 of 17 from the field, going 8 of 8 from the line and connecting on five 3-pointers. Metrione added 16 points.
“We have a ton of respect for Belt, their coach and their program,” said Glaus. “They’re a classy group of kids and they’re physical and they play the right way.”
Belt (23-2) plays Lustre Christian in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Lions, who entered state unbeaten, defeated Lone Peak in loser-out action Friday after being upset in the first round by Big Sandy.
State C Tournament
(at First Interstate Arena, Billings)
Friday’s scores
Fairview 67, Broadview-Lavina 44, loser-out
Lustre Christian 59, Lone Peak 48, loser-out
Manhattan Christian 61, Belt 56, semifinal
Big Sandy 55, Broadus 53, semifinal
Boxscore
Manhattan Christian 61, Belt 56
Christian 12 12 11 14 12 - 61
Plentywood 7 7 18 17 7 - 56
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (25-1) – Austin Kriebel 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 4 3-4 13, Nathan Adams 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 1 4-4 6, Mason Venema 7 4-6 18, Christian Triemstra 4 2-3 11, Jack Scott 3 0-1 6, Dominic Hoist 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-18 61.
BELT (23-2) – Ethan Triplett Jeremy Nebel 0 0-0 0, Bridger Vogl 8 8-8 29, Clayton Jassen 0 0-0 0, Reese Paulson 2 0-1 4, Garrett Metrione 6 0-0 16, JD Sepherd 0 0-0 0, Zach Feldman 0 0-0 0, Keagan McDaniel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-12 56.
3-point goals: MC 4 (Amunrud 2, Kriebel 1, Triemstra 1), Belt 9 (Vogl 5, Metrione 4).