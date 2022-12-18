CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian extended its win streak Friday, but it didn’t come easy.
The Eagles trailed for the better part of three quarters, took the lead in the fourth, and then held on to beat Manhattan, 50-47, in an overtime thriller in the Memorial Event Center. The victory extended the defending state Class C champions win streak to 34 dating back to the 2021 state tournament.
Christian competed without All-State guard Seth Amunrud. The senior rolled his ankle at practice, and Christian head coach Layne Glaus was not sure when he’ll return to the lineup.
With Amunrud on the bench, as well as fellow senior Austin Kriebel (broken fibula), the Eagles were without two starters in an early season matchup of unbeaten teams.
“He’s (Amunrud) kind of a leader on both ends of the court for us and he can settle us down on offense at times, but defensively he kind of sets the tone,” said Glaus. “So we were missing him on both ends.”
Christian did get a boost with the return of Tebarek Hill, who saw his first action of the season following a stress fracture in his lower leg. The senior finished with 17 points, including a key layup midway through overtime that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 48-45.
“It was nice to have Tebarek back and he stepped up in a big way for us,” said Glaus. “It will be exciting once we can get the whole team together.”
Hill scored all six of Christian’s first quarter points, but Manhattan controlled the tempo throughout the first three quarters. The Eagles were held to a season low point total and shot just 21.7% from the field in the first half.
First-year Manhattan head coach Mike Deming credited his team’s commitment on the defensive end of the floor for holding Christian to a season low point total.
“We’re getting there,” he said. “Just a few breakdowns here and there, but real pleased with the improvement from this week from last week. I really liked the energy that they brought and competitive fire.”
The teams combined for seven 3’s in the second quarter, including two from Manhattan’s Callin Fenno. The Tigers took a 25-22 lead into halftime and then extended it to nine, 39-30, in the third thanks to the shooting of Michael Stewart, who buried three 3’s in the frame en route to tallying a team-high 15 points.
But Christian closed out the third quarter by wrapping a 3 by Manson Venema, and then traditional three-point play by Christian Triemstra, around a 3 by the Tigers’ Landyn Benson to trim the deficit to 39-33. Triemstra sparked a sparked a 13-0 run, which concluded with a bucket by Hill with 2:39 left in regulation.
“Two baskets right there at the end of the third quarter was a big game swing because they finally took the lead at that point,” said Deming. “So that was a big play.”
Manhattan actually retained the lead for much of the fourth quarter before Venema drilled a 3 to tie it at 39. The Eagles immediately forced a turnover, which led to a bucket by Rance Hamilton, and then Hill scored to stretch the lead to 43-39.
“They showed some grit. I think Mason and Tebarek made some big plays,” said Glaus. “Jack (Scott), he made some big plays, some scrappy plays for us, so it shows our character. Shows that a little adversity doesn’t affect them and they can stay level headed.”
Christian extended the lead to 45-40, but Manhattan got back within one on scores by Jace Deming and Fenno. Fenno then tied the game at 45 on a free throw with 16.4 seconds remaining, but missed the second attempt of a double bonus.
Manhattan botched an inbounds pass with 1.4 seconds remaining — Fenno’s nearly full court pass actually hit part of netting hanging from the ceiling that divides the court — and then Venema missed a shot on a lob to the basket off an inbounds pass by Hill to end regulation.
“We were working on some execution things down the stretch and we haven’t spent a lot of time on that, and with a young team I think it was obvious that we weren’t ready for all those end of game situations,” said coach Deming. “We tried a few things yesterday (in practice), but not enough time.”
The Eagles scored the first three points of overtime and then later sealed it on a drive to bucket by Triemstra with 3 seconds remaining after Jace Deming had cut it to one on a pair free throws.
Manhattan scored just eight points over the final 12 minutes of the contest, and did not make a field goal in overtime. Glaus credited his players for making adjustments defensively.
“I think they were a little more connected on defense, and later in the game we did a better job of understanding Manhattan’s strengths that we needed to take away,” he said. “I think that was a big part of it and then obviously got a few scores.”
Venema finished with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, while Scott contributed three points and three steals.
Fenno and Jace Deming had 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Payden Cantalupo contributed 10 rebounds and four points.
“I really like the way the guys fought and they really played good defense,” said coach Deming. “Manhattan Christian’s a very good team. They’re very athletic, they’re long, and I was very pleased with the way we played.”
Saturday, Manhattan bounced back to beat Jefferson 61-45 in its District 5B opener. Fenno poured in a game-high 22 points, while Stewart added 19 to lead the Tigers to victory.
Manhattan (3-1, 1-0 District 5B) lead 16-10 after the first quarter and then broke the game open in the second by outscoring the Panthers 21-8.
“Continued to play with great energy to start the game. Balanced scoring the first half,” coach Deming said. “Michael and Callin continued to shoot the ball effectively. The team defense is getting better each week. We lost their shooters a few times in the second half and will work on getting that fixed for the upcoming games.”
Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 47
Manhattan 5 20 14 6 2 - 47
Christian 6 16 11 12 5 - 50
MANHATTAN (2-1) - Callin Fenno 4 2-4 12, Jace Deming 4 2-2 11, Payden Catalupo 1 2-2 4, Michael Stewart 5 0-0 15, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 1 0-0 3, Luke Randall 1 0-0 2, George Stenberg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-8 47.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Mason Venema 5 4-7 18, Jack Scott 1 1-2 3, Tebarek Hill 7 1-3 17, Rance Hamilton 1 2-2 4, Nathan Adams 0 3-4 3, Christian Triemstra 2 1-1 3, Carter VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hoekema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-19 50.
3-point goals: Man 9 (Stewart 5, C. Fenno 2, Deming 1, Benson 1), MC 6 (Venema 4, Hill 2).
Manhattan 61, Jefferson 45
Manhattan 16 21 12 12 - 61
Jefferson 10 8 14 13 - 45
MANHATTAN (3-1) - Callin Fenno 7 6-6 22, Jace Deming 1 0-2 2, Payden Cantalupo 2 1-1 5, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 6 2-3 19, Chance Fenno 1 0-0 3, Landyn Benson 0 2-4 2, Luke Randall 1 4-8 6, George Stenberg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 14-25 61.
JEFFERSON (1-4) - Kael H. 2 0-0 5, Marcus L. 0 0-0 0, Zach Z. 4 1-2 13, Colt T. 0 0-0 0, Hunter S. 0 4-10 4, Luke S. 0 0-0 0, Dylan V. 0 0-1 0, Mike C. 6 2-4 14, Tyler M. 1 1-4 3, Dalton N. 2 2-4 6, Caleb S. 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-25 45.
3-point goals: Man 9 (C. Fenno 4, Stewart 4, C. Fenno 1), Jeff 6 (Zach Z. 4, Kael H. 1, Mike C. 1).