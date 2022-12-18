CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian extended its win streak Friday, but it didn’t come easy.

The Eagles trailed for the better part of three quarters, took the lead in the fourth, and then held on to beat Manhattan, 50-47, in an overtime thriller in the Memorial Event Center. The victory extended the defending state Class C champions win streak to 34 dating back to the 2021 state tournament.

Tebarek Hill

Manhattan Christian’s Tebarek Hill, right, drives past Manhattan’s Michael Steward Friday in the Memorial Event Center.
Payden Cantalupo

Manhattan’s Payden Cantalupo, left, tries to dribble past Manhattan Christian’s Nathan Adams Friday in the Memorial Event Center.

