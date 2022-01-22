CHURCHILL — For the first time all season Manhattan Christian trailed in the fourth quarter Friday night. But Class C’s top-ranked team handled the adversity with ease.
The Eagles outscored Manhattan 22-4 over the final six minutes of the contest en route to a 68-54 non-conference victory in the Memorial Event Center.
“We actually talked about it this week being thankful for adversity,” Christian head coach Layne Glaus said. “There’s a lot of growth that comes from that, so I think these guys will take it the right way going into the next week.”
Manhattan, which was coming off a surprising 78-54 District 5B loss to Jefferson Thursday, scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to take a 54-50 lead.
But Seth Amunrud scored on a baseline drive and then converted a steal into points as the Eagles tied the game at 50. Christian took the lead after Jackson Leep buried a jumper in the lane.
While the Tigers tied the game at 52 on a bucket by Evan Douma, Christian capped the night on a 14-2 run.
“We had a couple good looks and we didn’t knock them down and they started getting on a roll,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Called some time outs to get some sets in and we just couldn’t make a shot. It was almost just like tired legs tonight after going last night and then playing tonight. We just looked tired down the stretch.”
Logan Leep buried a 3 on the final run of the contest, while Willem Kimm had a key putback to stretch the lead to 60-54. The Eagles also converted 7 of 9 free throws over the final 2:30 of the game.
“Offensively we took care of the ball and then those guys hit some big shots,” said Glaus. “We had Mason (Venema), Seth, Logan all step up and hit some big shots and Willem as well.”
Manhattan (8-4) led much of the first quarter as by as many as six. Although the Eagles rallied to take a 17-14 lead, the contest was close the rest of the way.
The Tigers consistently scored in the paint and shot 61.3 percent from inside the arc to counter a hot night by Christian (56.7 percent). Evan Douma and Markus Fenno combined for 28 points, while Corban Johnson and Wyatt Jones each added nine.
“I got to give my kids credit,” said Kragt. “Because the way that they shot the ball tonight for us to even be up four with the percentage that they shot just shows that we can compete with anybody.”
Amunrud scored a game-high 29 points after shooting 10 of 15 from the field. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists.
“He’s probably the best player we’ve seen all year,” said Kragt.
Logan Leep also reached double figures with 12 points, while Kimm and Venema each had nine.
Having routed nearly all of their opponents entering the contest, Glaus was glad the Eagles were finally pushed out of their comfort zone.
“It tested us and our guys showed heart down the stretch. That’s huge for us moving forward,” he said. “They’re big, physical, athletic and they’re well coached and tonight they did a good job of out-working us in the first half and they got into the paint on us way too much.”
Manhattan (4-2 District 5B) lost just is second conference game of the season Thursday. The Tigers trailed 21-8 after the first quarter and never recovered.
“Got off to a terrible start again tonight getting down 8-0,” said Kragt. “We struggled on both ends but credit them for the way they shot the ball. They made 50 percent from behind the 3-point and we put them at the line way too many times. We can’t outscore teams, we have to win on the defensive side of the ball and that didn’t happen.”
Callin Fenno and Douma each scored 10 points to lead Manhattan.
The Tigers are back home Jan. 28 against Fairfield, while Christian (10-0) returns to action Tuesday with a conference game at Harrison-Willow Creek.
Jefferson 78, Manhattan 54
Jefferson 21 14 28 14 - 78
Manhattan 8 13 18 15 - 54
JEFFERSON (7-5) - Tyler Harrington 4 1-3 13, Tom Meyer 3 4-4 12, Zach Zody 3 2-4 10, Luke Oxarant 0 2-2 2, Dylan Root 0 0-0 0, Mike Emter 0 0-0 0, Trent McMaster 6 4-6 18, Luke Eckmann 2 0-0 5, Jake Genger 3 3-4 10, Dalton Nobel 0 0-0 0, Hyrum Parke 0 0-0 0, Wade Rykal 3 2-2 8. Totals: 24 18-25 78.
MANHATTAN (8-3) - David Bates 0 1-2 1, Callin Fenno 3 1-2 10, Weston Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 1 0-0 2, Jace Deming 0 0-0 0, Michael Swan 1 0-1 2, Evan Douma 2 6-10 10, Corban Johnson 3 0-0 6, Markus Fenno 5 3-4 13, Blaise Harned 1 0-0 3, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-24 54.
3-point goals: Jeff 10 (Harrington 3, Meyer 2, Zody 2, McMaster 1, Eckmann 1, Genger 1), Man 5 (C. Fenno 3, Jones 1, Harned 1).
Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 54
Manhattan 14 11 21 8 - 54
Christian 17 12 17 22 - 68
MANHATTAN (8-4) - Callin Fenno 0 0-0 0, Jadon Pierce 3 0-0 6, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 6 2-7 15, Corban Johnson 4 1-2 9, Wyatt Jones 3 3-3 9, Blaise Harned 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-14 54.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Jackson Leep 2 2-3 7, Seth Amunrud 10-6-8 29, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 3 1-4 9, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Willem Kimm 4 1-2 9. Totals: 25 10-17 68.
3-point goals: Man 3 (M. Fenno 2, Douma 1), MC 8 (Amunrud 3, L. Leep 2, M. Venema 2, J. Leep 1).